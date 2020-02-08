How will the Saiyan’s attacks differ from its other versions when Ultra Instinct Goku’s gameplay reveal for Dragon Ball FighterZ comes out this weekend?

Can he stand out from the goku as the goku?

The Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour finale will be held this weekend in Paris, France, although we already know what at least one of the big revelations at the event will be.

Bandai Namco previously confirmed that Ultra Instinct Goku will be the first new fighter to be shown at DBFZ for the yet-to-be-announced third season of DLC. But what does he have that could set him apart from the half-dozen other gocus that are already on the list?

First of all, Ultra Instinct Goku is the latest transformation from the Dragon Ball Super series. So he can do pretty much anything he could theoretically do in its other forms before – except for GT Goku, because it’s not a canon.

This Goko’s fighting style, which goes beyond the blonde and blue tips of his Super Saiyan shapes, isn’t always the most striking, but it does come with some unique advantages.

Intervening in Ultra Instinct essentially allows Goku to fight only out of his own reactions, by instinctively evading or blocking his opponents’ attacks, while being able to immediately overcome their vulnerabilities.

This form has only appeared a few times in the Tournament of Power against Jiren and Kefla, so there is a certain limit to what we can draw from the source material.

Defense leads to a sharper offense

Unlike Goku’s standard fighting style, where he usually tries to overpower his opponent, UI Goku almost always lets his opponent attack first before responding with counterstrikes.

As this could be built into a fighting game like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Goku is likely to have his own backup / counter mechanic who could borrow from other characters or be unique for himself.

We have seen that Arc System Works has already experimented with this concept by giving Videl an alternate maneuver for season 2 instead of the deflect, which almost gives the impression that it is a test bed for some of the possible movements of Ultra Instinct Goku.

Whether it’s reinforcing or replacing its distractions, or whether they’re linked to their own specials like Cooler and Janemba, I’m pretty sure this goku will have a few more defensive tricks up its sleeve than any of its other forms.

More punching, less blasting

While he can fire Kamehameha and Supreme Kamehameha, Goku rarely throws ki-blasts with Ultra Instinct and instead prefers to reduce the distance to hit people like Jiren directly – and I don’t remember him kicking very often either ,

Many of Goku’s exchanges in these handful of scenes are shown as a barrage of quick strikes or quick teleportations in front of or behind the one he is fighting to perform a single, powerful blow that almost always hits the person at the receiving end through a wall lets fly. Or as the clip below shows, teleporting through someone and then showing how they are struck by an invisible flood of hits.

I almost expected Gohan’s lightning-fast legs to make it to his father’s new move set, except this time with blows.

Again, it’s not particularly noticeable in practice, but it still looks pretty bad in motion, especially when the silver, shining aura of Ultra Instinct is in the air.

Other techniques

Perhaps the most iconic scene of Ultra Instinct Goku’s battles is the finale of kicking Kefla out of the tournament of power by skillfully running while charging a Kamehameha before using the stored energy in his hands to launch the ultimate combined attack of the to melt fused Saiyan.

The problem with this, however, is that it wouldn’t really result in a fighting game like the one that happens on the show, but it’s too important to leave it out. It feels like this can’t be excluded from Goku’s new specials / supers, and I have one or two ideas of how it might work.

One of them is that it could be a powerful Ki-Blast counter that allows him to jump in straight away, although something like this might be too situational to effectively bring it into play as it is.

Another possible option could involve running Kamehameha, against which Goku could either counteract or do a handful of follow-ups to keep his enemy unprepared.

There is another move that I noticed during Goku’s fight with Jiren when Kakarot reached out and fired a variety of aura tendrils that hit the alien like a series of strikes that look pretty impressive and are a must are. either as special or super.

In summary, Ultra Instinct Goku is likely to still adopt some of the same normals or traits from its Super Saiyan forms, since it is still Goku, although there is still enough to make it stand out from others.

I expect his Supers to stick to the Supreme Kamehameha and some kind of incredibly fast combo / the big kite blow he hits Jiren towards the end.

This Goku incarnation will most likely have more defenses than its previous counterparts thanks to Ultra Instincts’ dodge and counter ability. He will likely also be a rushdown beast, as we’ve seen on other characters like Adult Gohan and Bardock.

If you’ve forgotten how many other versions of Goku we currently have in Dragon Ball FighterZ, there are Super Saiyan Goku, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Goku Black (which may not count), Basic Goku and GT Goku – not counting its mergers or Father.

The Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour takes place from February 8th to 9th. Learn more about Ultra Instinct Goku and the third season of the fighting game.

