How to stream Premier League football live and watch in 4K

There are winter breaks when all teams stop playing football. This is not one of them. Do not get caught. The Premier League continues.

Instead, Matchweek 26 will be played over two weekends with four games on Saturday and Sunday 8/9. February and the other six games are played between Friday and Monday between February 14th and 17th, but the good news is that they can all be seen on TV. Don’t miss the match you’re looking for. Make sure you know how to watch a Premier League live stream wherever and whenever you are.

For the first part of the “winter break” there is a large six-pointer at the foot of the table. Watford appears to have put the blight back on track and ended its resurgence, but Brighton has not done better. At least one of them is definitely not going to lose if they compete against the south coast in the second 4K show of the day, courtesy of BT Sport.

For the earlier kick-off at 12.30pm, Everton against Crystal Palace, it is 9th against 14th. The Ancelotti effect sets in, while the influence of his old friend Roy Hodgson wears off a lot. The Palace squad has few options for a punch, and there simply weren’t enough victories to prevent it slipping. If the Eagles are not careful, they are relegated.

West Ham’s 18th place on Sunday has the unenviable task of traveling to Etihad to play against a city convinced of its dominant defeat at Spurs. The Hammers’ last victory came on New Year’s Day against Bournemouth. You have Liverpool next. Things could look very bleak at the end of February as there aren’t that many games left to save yourself. Hard times at the London Stadium.

You can catch Manchester City against West Ham at 4:30 p.m. in 4K on Sky Sports. At 2pm on BT Sport is soaring Sheffield United vs Bournemouth. Both teams really need all three points to keep their very different and recently recalculated seasonal goals alive. In this case, we should expect a tie. The cherries are in better shape, but this season the blades mean business.

The games are coming quickly now that we’re halfway through and it’s still an unmissable season in the Premier League. And whether you want to watch online, on TV, on your smartphone or tablet or on the radio, whether you are looking for live football or just the goals and highlights – we have everything for you.

Watch live Premier League matches in the UK

(Photo credit: Shutterstock)

The Premier League has confirmed the sale of all seven programs for the next three seasons. 200 games are broadcast live on British television.

Sky will show 126 games on its Sky Sports Premier League channel. This will be a mix of “Friday Night Football”, with the rest of the games spread over the weekend and Monday – kickoff at 3 p.m. is becoming a distant memory.

BT Sport now has 52 games per season – a number that has increased from 42 in the last year – and will once again occupy the Saturday evening slot and show a number of games during the week.

However, the newest player is Amazon, which shows Prime Video customers two full sets of midweek fixtures – the first and the last in December, meaning you only need a monthly subscription.

If you don’t have BT or Sky and don’t want to spend a month with Amazon Prime, there are always the BBC’s Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 programs on Saturdays and Sundays with the highlights of the day’s games.

So there is a lot of football on TV, but what does it cost?

sky

All new customers receive a Sky Q-Box. Only the Sky Q 2TB is 4K compatible.

Sky Q packages start at £ 22 per month (excluding installation fees) for at least 18 months. You can get the Premier League and Football League channels for an additional £ 18 or each Sky Sports channel for an additional £ 20 thanks to Sky’s early season offer.

Add Sky Q experience to watch 4K Ultra HD for an additional £ 13 a month.

BT Sport on Sky TV will give you £ 25 a month if you sign up for the year – with three free HD broadcast months – or £ 29.99 for an ongoing monthly contract. Watching HD costs an additional £ 6.50 per month after the three month introductory offer.

Sky Sports Complete Package £ 23 per month (18 month contract)

Sports subscriptions are getting more complicated, but Sky remains a must for serious sports fans. You can get the entire package for £ 23 per month from £ 30. This Sky Sports bundle includes Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event. to offer

BT

For 4K over BT TV, you’ll need the Max 4K package, which costs you £ 20 a month to expand existing BT broadband, or £ 49.99 for the full price.

BT subscribers can receive the Sky Sports Main Event in HD for GBP 36 or in SD for GBP 30 per month. It requires BT TV and fiber broadband.

BT Sport is also home to every UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League game. So you can watch the Premier League teams trying to conquer Europe.

Thanks to the BT Sport monthly pass, non-BT customers can also enjoy football on BT Sport. For a flat fee of £ 25 without a contract, sports fans can access all BT Sport channels via the BT Sport app on mobile devices, online at btsport.com or on a Sony PlayStation 4, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TVs (2015-2019), Xbox One and Chromecast.

BT Sport monthly pass users can access 4K HDR streams on the Ultimate channels Samsung Smart TVs (2018 and 2019 models), Xbox One X & S and Chromecast Ultra, while compatible Android and Apple phones and tablets HD Streams can play HDR broadcasts.

BT Sport monthly pass £ 25 without contract

Full access to all BT Sport channels for one month for a fee; Anyone in the UK can enjoy EPL, Champions League and more via the BT Sport app on smart TVs, phones, tablets, game consoles, Chromecast or the BT Sport website – without a contract and without fuss.

Show offer

Virgin Media

Virgin Media is offering its larger bundle of BT Sport 4K and Sky Sports HD for £ 65 a month based on a 12 month contract. These include the company’s M100 broadband, the Virgin TV V6 box, and free weekend calls to landlines and Virgin Mobile numbers. Virgin Media claims to be the cheapest way to watch Premier League football this season.

Amazon Prime Video

For the first time, Premier League games will be broadcast live via a streaming site as Amazon Prime Video bought two rounds of games in December that were recently confirmed to be able to stream in 4K.

The weekends in question are the 3rd-5th December and 26-27 December 2019. The games can be streamed with the Prime Video app via web browsers, mobile phones, game consoles, smart TVs and everything else.

Spectators can pause and rewind games, and start from the start if you cut off the beginning. Complete replay is possible from midnight on the day of the game.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime for £ 7.99 a month or £ 79 a year and get access to all services that offer movies and TV shows, as well as free shipping on products purchased on Amazon. Daily test in December to see the games at no cost.

Watch TV now

For those who don’t want a Sky Sports subscription, Now TV offers the channels for either a day (£ 8.99), a week (£ 14.99) or a month (£ 33.99).

A 10-month season ticket is also available for £ 199.

You now receive a £ 5.99 monthly pass for your TV Sky Sports phone

If you want to see Premier League football and everything else on your phone, this is the deal for you. It is only available for mobile phones and costs £ 5.99 per month for Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports News.

Show offer

Watch live Premier League games from abroad via a VPN

(Photo credit: Express VPN)

Torrenting and P2P traffic

Balance of options and ease of use

Everything – the best VPN

Torrenting and P2P traffic

Even if you have paid to access one of the Premier League packages mentioned above, trying to access streams from outside of that area, for example when you are on vacation or working abroad, is a problem. These services know your location based on your IP address and automatically block your access – even if you are a national of one of these countries.

So you need a virtual private network (VPN) to get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the Internet, so the servers and services you access don’t know what you’re doing. All information going back and forth is fully encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are for trying to watch video content or access websites that are not allowed to be run by people in your location. Whether you’re watching live football, enjoying another country’s Netflix library, or just want to keep your browser information secret, it’s worth thinking about.

There are many VPN providers, some of which are more reliable and secure than others. We generally recommend a paid service and recommend the following:

– ExpressVPN

If you register for a whole year, you will receive three months free of charge. This gives you VPN access to smart devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs, and Android and iOS mobile phones and tablets.

– NordVPN

It costs only £ 2.29 a month and offers 24/7 support

After making your choice, all you have to do is log in to your VPN service using the device you want to use to watch the game. When prompted to select a server, you must select one that is in the country whose content you want to access. Then navigate to the appropriate video streaming app or website and you’re there.

Here is a full list of the broadcasters worldwide who have the right to broadcast Premier League live football Here,

Watch live Premier League matches in the US

(Photo credit: NBC Sports)

The rights to the Premier League in the US are held by NBC Sports, which will show 140 live games throughout the season (at least four per club).

Get a $ 39.99 return on a Premier League match day pass, while the full package, including on-demand replays of all 380 games starting at 9:00 p.m. CET and a host of additional programs, costs $ 64.99.

In addition to over 90 other TV channels, NBC Sports is also available via the live streaming service FuboTV. You can test for free for seven days. After that, you get back $ 55 a month.

“Only” 124 of 126 games are in Ultra HD as Sky broadcasts three games simultaneously on the last day of the season.

Sky Q now supports Dolby Atmos, provided you own the Sky Q (2 TB) box, which is the only way to look at 4K Atmos on the Sky platform.

BT Sport continues its 4K coverage and you need the BT Ultra HD set-top box, the Max 4K TV package and BT Infinity Broadband.

BT also shows all of its games in Dolby Atmos. All you need is the system mentioned above and an Atmos-capable surround package or a soundbar.

And of course you need a 4K compatible TV to watch one of the games in Ultra HD. So check out our overview of the best 4K TV deals if you want to upgrade.

Virgin TV customers can watch BT’s 4K coverage, but will have to wait until 2020 to see Sky’s 4K games.

Samsung confirmed at IFA that Amazon Prime Video December games will be streamed in 4K. It is unlikely that all 20 games for which Amazon has rights will be played within two weeks of play. However, it is not yet clear how many games have been selected for Ultra HD transmission.

(Photo credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re more interested in online soccer, there are a number of ways you can explore.

The BT Sport app (Android, iOS and Windows 10) offers live streaming and on-demand content, and you can watch all BT Sports online. An active BT Sport subscription and a BT ID are required. BT TV customers can also stream from their TV to a mobile device using Chromecast

For Sky games, the Sky Go app is available to Sky customers free of charge. Matches can be streamed across compatible Android, iOS, and Kindle Fire devices as long as you subscribe to the package.

For those who don’t want a Sky subscription, Now TV has a Sky Sports day pass (£ 8.99), a weekly pass (£ 14.99) and a monthly pass (£ 33.99 per month). A 10-month season ticket costs £ 199.

The Now TV app is available on Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PlayStation 4 game consoles. It is also available for YouView, Roku boxes and their streaming sticks, EE-TV and Apple TV, LG Smart TVs and Blu-ray players as well as Google Chromecast.

Alternatively, you can invest in the Now TV Smart Box, which is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and have access to BT or Sky, you can use the Virgin TV Anywhere app on the go. And if that’s not enough, there is a Twitter contract with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights through the Sky Football account.

Watch Premier League on mobile

(Photo credit: EE)

Customers with a 4G handset, tablet PC or SIM cell phone who pay monthly can use BT Sport free of charge for three months. After that, they can either cancel or pay £ 15 a month to continue. Customers can also broadcast to a TV, and all data used during playback is included in the plan.

The app is available on Android, iOS and Windows 10 devices, although not all functions are currently available in the Windows app.

Vodafone offers Sky Sports Mobile TV if you purchase a Red Entertainment tariff that only offers eligible 24-month contracts and 12-month SIM contracts, Sky Sports Mobile TV (or Now TV or Spotify) without additional Subscription costs.

It is available on the iPhone and select Android devices. Once the term has expired you will have to pay £ 5.99 a month for the package.

The Sky coverage consists of Sky Go and Sky Sports apps for iPad. The apps allow subscribers to stream the Sky Sports channels to their iPad, and Sky also offers interactive experiences.

There’s also the Live Football Score Center app, which allows you to follow the latest results and news, as well as game highlights. A new deal gives Sky access to clips from all 380 matches.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let’s not forget the WiFi. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have the right to broadcast live football matches. Around 260 of them are heard during the season.

Beeb won four of the seven packages available and gave them the first choice of kick-off starts on Saturday at 3:00 p.m., on Sunday as well as on Friday, Saturday and Monday evening.

And you don’t have to own a radio to hear 5 live. It can be accessed on the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio station with live rights for the Premier League. The current offer includes the exclusive rights for lunch on Saturday and the start of tea time, as well as the second choice for every game with a traditional start on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match of the Day has been broadcast live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since the beginning and is now being supplemented by Match of the Day 2 on Sundays. But what if you see Premier League highlights online?

Match of the Day is available through the BBC iPlayer, but there are some provisions.

The show will not be available immediately after the live broadcast is complete. Match of the Day weekend editions will be online on Monday from midnight (in practice, early Tuesday morning), while the midweek episodes can be seen on iPlayer from midnight the day after broadcast.

You can download Match of the Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and disappears as soon as the program leaves iPlayer.

Match of the Day can also be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer website at the time of the broadcast.

Premier League highlights

(Photo credit: Shutterstock)

February 2020

Everton v Crystal Palace, 12.30pm – Saturday, February 8th (BT Sport)

Brighton v Watford, 5:30 p.m. – Saturday, February 8 (BT Sport)

Sheffield United v Bournemouth, 2pm – Sunday, February 9th (BT Sport)

Manchester City v West Ham, 4.30pm – Sunday, February 9 (Sky Sport)

Wolves vs Leicester, 8 p.m. – Friday, February 14 (BT Sport)

Southampton v Burnley, 12.30pm – Saturday, February 15th (BT Sport)

Norwich v Liverpool, 5:30 p.m. – Saturday, February 15 (Sky Sport)

Aston Villa v Tottenham, 2pm – Sunday, February 16 (Sky Sport)

Arsenal v Newcastle 4:30 p.m. – Sunday 16 February (Sky Sport)

Chelsea v Manchester United 8pm – Monday 17th February (Sky Sport)

It starts here …

Phew. Do you have it all Whether you’re at home or on the go, you can now keep up with Premier League football on TV, online, on your phone or on the radio more than ever.

And even if you miss live matches, you can catch up later. With Twitter, which has access to Premier League clips and Sky clips close to football, you won’t miss a single action of the 2019/20 Premier League season.