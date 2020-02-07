How to set up your Windows Mixed Reality headset

In this article we will take you through the simple steps for installing your Windows Mixed Reality Headset. This guide works with all WMR headsets, from the low end to the top of the line.

Update your Windows 10 PC

Update your Windows 10 PC to the Fall Creators update to make sure everything works properly. If you are sure that your PC is up-to-date; you can skip these steps.

Right click on Get started button. Click settings. Click Update & Security. Source: Windows Central Click Windows Update. Click Check for updates. Source: Windows Central

Windows now checks whether updates are available. If this is the case, they will download and install automatically, and a restart is probably required to complete the process.

Set up your Windows Mixed Reality

Unpack Windows Mixed Reality out of the box and make sure that all cable ties are removed and that the cables are free of tangles. Check if your PC has one USB 3.0 and a HDMI off port free to install your WMR. The USB 3.0 port is the one with the blue tongue on the inside, as shown, circled in red in the image below. Source: Windows Central Insert the HDMI cable on the WMR headset in the HDMI port on the graphic card of your PC. Insert the USB 3.0 cable on the WMR headset in the USB 3.0 port of your PC from step 2. You will see it Windows Mixed Reality app starts automatically. This happens every time you pick up the headset. Source: Windows Central Take the WMR controllers from the package and open the rear housing. From here, insert the AA batteries as indicated and close the back again. Hold down Windows button in the middle of your WMR controllers. They may require an update, so let that happen. Your PC will give you a pop-up if they do. Put the Windows Mixed Reality headphones on your head and follow the on-screen instructions or our handy guide to set your leeway.

As you can see, Microsoft did its best to ensure that your installation of the Windows Mixed Reality headset was as simple as possible. With these few simple steps you will be ready to play WMR games and experience the awesomeness that the virtual world is in no time.

