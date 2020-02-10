How to set up your TV and get the best picture

If you don’t know how to make the most of it, then buying a great TV isn’t worth it. After all, a new set is a big investment, you certainly want to get the greatest possible reward from it. And that means setting it up properly.

It scares off a lot of people, but quick tinkering can make a big difference.

This is best done when you install it for the first time, so you don’t have to worry about key factors like positioning once you’ve already put your feet up. However, fine adjustments to the image can be made at any time and can make a big difference to your image compared to the factory settings. You can even adjust them depending on what you are seeing or the weather conditions (you may need to increase the brightness if the sun shines through the window, for example).

Our guide will help you position your TV correctly, connect your various sources, and connect to the Internet before making the most important settings for brightness, contrast, motion processing, and more. All of this results in the best possible television picture. Then you can put your feet up and enjoy.

Where should you place your television?

Placing the TV in the correct position and not right next to the nearest outlet is one of the easiest measures you can take to ensure that your TV looks optimal.

First of all, you want to make sure that as many sitting positions as possible are currently on the TV. From a certain angle, colors and black levels can look washed out – especially when you watch an LCD TV. This is far less problematic with OLED televisions, since the picture loses less vitality from a certain point of view. However, we would still try to sit directly to enjoy the whole picture. A swivel TV stand can help if the size or shape of your room makes it difficult.

You should also consider reflections: most windows have curtains or blinds that you can close, and of course the lights can be turned off. However, a dark room can also strain your eyes during long film sessions.

If you want ambient lighting that is not distracting, place lamps or lighting behind your TV. This is sometimes referred to as “bias lighting”.

What about viewing angle and viewing distance?

65 inches – at least 2.5 m (Full HD) or 2.1 m (4 KB)

At least 2.2 m (Full HD) or 1.7 m (4K)

46 inches – at least 1.9 m (Full HD) or 1.5 m (4 KB)

40-42 inches – at least 1.7 m (Full HD) or 1.3 m (4 KB)

32 “- at least 1.3 m (Full HD)

The screen should be at eye level when you are sitting. So invest in a decent TV stand that can hold any other kit, e.g. B. a TV box, a Blu-ray player or a soundbar.

Don’t forget that this rule still applies when you mount your TV on the wall. Avoid the trend of placing it over a fireplace if you can, or it will sit like the front row of the cinema. If you need to place it higher than eye level, make sure you tilt it down at least to make viewing easier.

The recommendations vary depending on how far you should sit from your TV – this depends on the screen size and the resolution of your TV.

A rough guideline for Full HD televisions is between 1.5 and 2.5 times the screen diagonal. With 4K televisions, this changes to 1 and 1.5 times the screen diagonal.

The distance policy exists because the larger the size of the television screen, the larger the pixel size. If you sit closer, the likelihood of seeing these individual pixels (and all screen artifacts) increases.

With 4K screens, however, the higher resolution leads to smaller pixels. This means that you can sit much closer to the screen (almost two thirds of the distance you would have been from a Full HD television) without recognizing these individual pixels.

Ultimately, it all comes down to personal preference and what works best for you and your room.

How to connect your sources

It is time to think about what to connect to your TV. Some people use an AV receiver and connect all of their sources to it, while others connect directly to the TV.

Whatever you choose, the best and easiest way to connect any source is via an HDMI cable. This ensures that you get the best picture from HD and 4K sources and can stream audio and video over one cable.

Soundbars may differ slightly – many low-cost options can be connected to a TV via a digital optical connection. It’s worth talking to your particular model and making sure that your TV has the required power outlet.

However, if it uses HDMI, make sure to use the input labeled “ARC” (Audio Return Channel) for this connection. In this way, the television can forward all audio data from connected sources to the soundbar. This is also the case with AV receivers that return the sound from Smart TV apps to the receiver to be amplified.

If you bought a 4K TV, pay attention to HDCP 2.2, which may be attached to one or more HDMI inputs on your TV. This is a copy protection technology that is integrated in 4K-capable devices. You must use these inputs to connect 4K sources such as 4K Blu-ray players, 4K game consoles, or 4K-capable receivers.

Also pay attention to the support of HDR (High Dynamic Range). If you have a 4K HDR TV, don’t assume that all HDMI ports support an HDR feed.

Some older televisions only offer 4K HDR full fat compatibility via two of the four HDMI inputs. Make sure you connect your 4K Blu-ray player to the correct HDMI input to take full advantage of a 4K HDR image.

If you connect a satellite or cable box via HDMI for channels, the setup takes responsibility. However, if you are using your TV’s built-in Freeview or Freesat tuner, connect your antenna or satellite cable and search for stations in the station search menu. The automatic search function is usually sufficient.

What about connecting your TV to the internet?

Since streaming online videos is becoming more common thanks to the amount of TV shows and movies (4K and others) available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, you should make sure that you connect your TV to your home network to access all of this content. Catch-up TV apps like BBC iPlayer, like other smart apps found in most modern TVs, rely on an internet connection.

Most televisions will guide you through this process in the Network section of the Settings menu. While Wi-Fi is convenient (especially when your TV is not near your router), we always recommend wired connection over Ethernet for a more stable and reliable connection.

This is especially useful if you watch a lot of streamed or broadcast 4K content, as the wiring ensures that there are no dropouts.

How to adjust the picture settings of your TV

Now it’s time to draw your attention to the picture. To ensure that you get the best possible performance from your new device, you may want to mess around with your TV’s picture settings.

Most TVs now have reasonable standard picture settings. However, this does not mean that you cannot improve the situation with a few sensible changes.

The only thing you should remember is that all image adjustments usually only apply to the selected HDMI input. Some manufacturers offer the option of applying your settings to all inputs. However, it can be advantageous to program the inputs individually so that you can make certain changes for certain sources. Some people even have different day and night settings. You will probably also need to adjust the settings for HDR and non-HDR signals separately.

Your settings also change when you watch online streaming content (on Netflix, BBC iPlayer, or YouTube), and there’s not always a way to adjust the image during playback.

Should you use a THX Optimizer disc?

Which HiFi? We use test patterns to set up TVs for review, and a THX Optimizer disc can be very useful.

You can find the THX calibrator in the extras on some THX-certified DVDs and Blu-rays, such as Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean and several Pixar films.

Alternatively, THX offers a free app for Android and iOS. However, here are some guidelines for the most important settings.

Remember, if you want to start over, look for the “Restore Factory Settings” option in the Settings menu.

What about the preset picture modes of the TV?

Most TVs offer a handful of preset TV modes, which is usually a good place to start. These vary depending on the make and model of your TV. As a rule, however, variations of the topics “Standard”, “Dynamic”, “Cinema”, “Game”, “Sport” and increasingly “HDR” are displayed.

Stay away from “dynamic” (sometimes referred to as “alive”). This may look impressive at first, but the colors are oversaturated and the white tones are crowded, causing details to be lost.

Instead, start with either “Standard” or “Cinema” (sometimes referred to as “warm” or “pro”) – the latter is usually the most accurate in color.

If you have a 4K HDR TV, your TV will automatically switch to HDR mode when playing 4K HDR content. Designed to help your TV perform best when playing HDR videos, the brightness and contrast barriers are raised as much as possible to meet HDR standards.

There are some other modes that can be helpful in certain circumstances. For example, if you’ve connected a game console to your TV, it’s worth switching to game mode. This is a low-delay preset with most of the image processing disabled to allow faster response times – especially important in first-person shooter games.

Eco mode is another option that is built into most TVs these days. We want to make our contribution to the environment. However, we recommend disabling this option as it affects the brightness of your device and causes variable performance. For other devices, the ‘Eco’ options are in a different area than the main image settings – it is worth tracking them down and turning them off, especially for all options with a name in the sense of ‘ambient light detection’. This should adjust the screen brightness to the amount of light in the room, but it leads to the picture becoming too cloudy.

And if you’re a sports fan, avoid sport mode – it makes everything look too bright and unrealistic.

How to adjust the contrast of your TV

Contrast is another word for white level, and these controls determine how white the brightest parts of the image appear. The goal is a bright picture that highlights details.

A good way to test this is a scene with clouds – turn the contrast all the way up and down until you see more details than a solid white spot.

With LCD screens, you should even go up to 80-90 percent high. You should receive a marker from around 65 percent. However, if you get your hands on an old plasma TV, it probably needs to be a bit lower to avoid burning the screen.

The same rule applies to OLED screens, even if they naturally do not reach the same glare level as LCD devices. The aim is to edit the bright areas so that they contrast well with the pitch black without losing finer details.

What about brightness, backlight, and color?

brightness

Regardless of what the name suggests, this control actually adjusts the black levels of your TV. We want the black tones in an image to be as deep as possible without losing shadow details.

To do this, turn the brightness all the way up so that the black bars above and below your film look gray, and move the level down until they look black again.

Concentrate on something dark like a jacket or shirt and go back as far as possible until you start to lose the details in the folds. Choose the level before this detail disappears, usually around 50 percent.

Backlight

This setting controls the overall brightness of your television picture and allows you to adjust it for different viewing environments.

You can do this between day and night by turning it down a little in a darkened room to prevent eye fatigue.

This setting depends solely on personal preferences and the environment. It’s best to start halfway and play around to see where the suits fit.

colour

You may not need to do much on the color controls as the TV mode you choose often changes this for you automatically, with the slider usually sitting in the middle.

Set up a colorful scene and check if the colors are bright enough. Push the controller up a little if you think they could put more pressure on you. Conversely, if the colors look a little faded, decrease them a level or two.

Next, call up a scene with human faces to see if skin tones look realistic. This can be the most difficult task to weigh. So take some time to make sure everything looks natural.

Most televisions also have a setting to adjust the color temperature of the picture. The settings range from “cool” (blue) to “warm” (red), although we try to keep them as “neutral” or “normal” as possible.

If you are unable to strike a balance between vibrancy and realism, it may be helpful to change the hue and / or hue settings. However, we often find that the factory settings are best set to 0 or in the middle.

How sharp should your television picture be?

Adding sharpness to an image may sound good, but it can make an image look unnatural and lose subtle details. For the most part, we recommend keeping this value very low, usually no more than 30 percent.

To test this, take a picture (HD or 4K) with a strong edge and focus on it while toasting zero sharpness. At some point you will notice that the outline looks unnatural and exaggerated and a kind of halo appears around it. If this happens, knock the slider back until it disappears.

The sharpness is accompanied by overscan, a process that began before the days of HD when broadcasters hid non-image data on the edge of the television picture. You need to make sure that this option is disabled to get a full picture.

Look in the menu settings for information about the aspect ratio and make sure that the screen is set to “Full”, “1: 1” or a similar setting.

What about TV processing modes?

Now that we’ve looked at the main modes for image adjustment, it’s time to talk about image processing. Most manufacturers fill their settings menus with a variety of processing options that can be very confusing and can significantly improve image performance – and not always in a good way.

This does not mean that it is only depreciation. There have definitely been improvements in recent years, but you’ll rarely win anything in one area without losing in another – it’s a careful balancing act.

As a rule of thumb, we recommend that you start all processing, adjust your image settings, and continue from there. You can then test all the options from a good starting point to see if they improve your image. Start with the lowest setting available for each option before moving it up.

Below are some of the most popular processing options to look out for and what they do.

Black and white enhancer

The best thing you can do for a strong black and white level on your TV is to make the contrast and brightness settings correctly. However, the best TVs offer even better performance through these enhancers.

However, older or cheaper models are often best for modes like this that are turned off, as they can sacrifice details and darken black or white at the same time. In other words, approach with caution.

Dynamic contrast

These settings (and variations of this “dynamic” option) cause your television to adjust its brightness depending on the screen display. So during a darker scene, it gets darker to get deeper blacks and then increases the brightness for a light scene.

Again, the very best sets in this mode can offer improvements. However, the mileage varies drastically from model to model. So try it out and decide what is best for you. Some sets even lead to flickering and significant jumps in brightness when the dynamic contrast is switched on. If you notice this kind of behavior, you should deactivate the mode.

How to set TV noise and motion processing

Noise reduction and edge improvement

Noise reduction or the like often attenuates a good HD or 4K image too much, which removes details to make the image less noisy.

The same applies in reverse for edge or detail enhancement, which typically increases noise by trying to improve resolution.

The only time you find these settings useful is to watch Standard Def. Otherwise, we would make sure that they stay off permanently.

motion handling

This is one of the biggest options for TV processing, but despite the recent improvements, you still end up getting a smoother moving object for a less stable overall picture.

Depending on the manufacturer, it is called Trumotion (LG), Motionflow (Sony) or Motion Plus (Samsung) and scans the image and inserts repeated frames or blank frames into the video sequence to avoid a jerky end result.

Aggressive movement processing often leads to a disturbing, blurred halo around a moving object. Films can have an unrealistic sheen, which is known as the “soap opera effect”. Hollywood blockbusters shot at 24 frames per second look like an EastEnders episode shot at 60 frames per second.

Some sports fans may prefer a softer image and accept the image artifacts that result.

However, the technology has matured in recent years. We therefore recommend that you set them to a low value when watching movies (or turn them off completely if you can take a little jerking). This depends on personal preferences and it is worth playing around with.

Better results can often be achieved if motion controls are divided into blur and judder controls (LG’s OLEDs and Samsung’s QLEDs offer this). If your TV offers these finer settings, we recommend that you switch off the bucking and adjust the blur control accordingly.

Sit back and enjoy …

Your television is now set up. All you have to do is feed it the best raw material, sit back and enjoy.

