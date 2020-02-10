How to reactivate Windows 10 after a hardware change

When you make an important change in Windows 10, such as replacing the motherboard, hard drive, or processor, the system may not be able to recognize the computer. As a result, the installation is deactivated (with error 0xC004F211).

In older versions, if Windows lost activation due to a hardware change, you had to contact Microsoft support for reactivation due to the difficult process of contacting, which is not an ideal solution, and not many users were aware of the option.

However, the activation process has changed since the original release of Windows 10 and you can now link your device’s digital license to your Microsoft account, which you can then use to reactivate the installation using the activation resolver in the same or clean installation of the OS.

Save a lot with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark and more

In this Windows 10 guide, we will guide you through the steps to correctly use the activation troubleshooter to reactivate your device.

How to prepare reactivation before the hardware changes on Windows 10

Follow these steps to ensure that you can reactivate Windows 10 after a hardware change:

Open settings. click on Update & Security. click on activation. If in the “Windows” section the activation sounds like this: Windows is activated with a digital licenseand then click in the “Add a Microsoft account” section Add an account option. Source: Windows Central Quick note: You must use an administrator account to complete the process. If in the “Windows” section the activation sounds like this: Windows is activated with a digital license linked to your Microsoft account, your device license is already linked to a Microsoft account and you can skip these steps and continue with the reactivation process below. Confirm your Microsoft account information. Source: Windows Central Click on the The next button. Confirm your account password. Confirm the password of your local account. Source: Windows Central Click on the The next button.

After you have completed the steps, you should see the Windows is activated with a digital license linked to your Microsoft account message on the “Activation” page to indicate that the link has been successfully processed. You can now continue with the hardware change process and then use the instructions below to reactivate Windows 10.

How to reactivate the installation after hardware change on Windows 10

Perform the following steps to reactivate Windows 10 after a hardware change:

Open settings. click on Update & Security. click on activation. In the “Windows” section, click Issues option. Source: Windows Central Click on the I recently changed the hardware on this device option. Source: Windows Central Confirm your Microsoft account information (if applicable). Click on the login button. Quick note: If you reactivate an existing installation for which the Microsoft account was already configured, you will not be prompted to log in. Select the device that you want to reactivate. Source: Windows Central Quick tip: If the device is not in the list, click View other devices associated with your Microsoft account option and select the device. Check the This is the device that I use now option. Click on the Activate button.

After completing the steps, Windows 10 will be reactivated and you will start using the device and all available functions of the operating system.

If you cannot activate, you may need to purchase a new license to install and activate Windows 10 on the device. If this is the case, we recommend that you purchase Windows 10 Pro, which will unlock all available functions for the platform.

Microsoft’s flagship

Windows 10



Microsoft’s bread and butter

Windows is the king of the OS castle and chances are that if you read Windows Central, you probably do this from a Windows PC. Windows 10 is the most dynamic version of Windows to date, with Microsoft’s development focused on sending new features and updates faster than any earlier version of the operating system.

Other details

In the event that the device does not appear in the “Reactivate Windows 10” list, a number of things can happen.

For example, you do not use the Microsoft account that stores the digital license to activate the operating system.

If you use the correct Microsoft account, you must find the reason. Here are some of the possible issues:

Windows 10 has never been correctly activated on the device.

The device does not use a legitimate version of Windows 10. If this is the case, you must purchase a legitimate copy of Windows 10.

You do not use the edition that is activated by the digital license.

The device that you are trying to activate does not match the type of device that you have associated with your digital license.

You can reactivate so often. If you reach that (unspecified) limit, you cannot activate Windows 10.

The computer is an organization-managed device, in which case the reactivation tool is not available. (Contact your system administrator to resolve this issue.)

If you cannot activate Windows 10 after using the Activation Solver, the next step is to contact Microsoft Customer Support for assistance.

Since the first release of Windows 10, Microsoft has made many improvements, including the activation process. However, there are still scenarios in which you may encounter activation problems, and this is when the troubleshooter can make things easier to help users upgrade their computer’s hardware without problems.

More sources for Windows 10

For more useful articles, coverage, and answers to frequently asked questions about Windows 10, visit the following resources:

We can earn a commission for purchases through our links. Learn more.