How to build the perfect hi-fi system

As the old football saying goes: “Talent wins games, but teamwork wins championships”.

It is an elegant metaphor whether it is a music ensemble, a soccer team or a hi-fi system. The development of a perfect hi-fi system is essentially about balance and individual quality. The whole should be more than or at least equal to the sum of its parts.

But balance is one of those concepts that are difficult to define or even achieve. While much of it comes down to trial and error, there are certain guidelines that will help you and hopefully make your way to acoustic enlightenment easier.

Read on and we will explain how to assemble the right components and build the perfect hi-fi system …

Set a budget

The first two questions you need to ask yourself are: what do you use your system for and how much do you want to spend?

The latter refers to the former. It may be easiest to start at the beginning of the chain – what will you use as a source?

Every decision has a positive effect: If you play all of your music from your smartphone or tablet and still want a traditional hi-fi system, you probably want something with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or Apple AirPlay 2.

If you mainly play vinyl, you have to consider whether you want a turntable or a stereo amplifier with a phono stage or if you want to buy it separately. An independent phono level ensures greater versatility for future upgrades.

And if you’ve taken on the task of ripping your entire music collection, maybe it’s time to take this CD player out of service and instead invest in a well-stocked music streamer?

Make a list

It’s probably worthwhile to make a checklist of the features you want (e.g. headphone output or Bluetooth) and then prioritize the things you need the most and those you can do without. That way your money will go on.

Start with a realistic budget so you can distribute your money more evenly. After all, it doesn’t make sense to buy your dream amplifier just to pair it with a cheap turntable (the shortcomings of which are highlighted) and two speakers from your neighbors.

Of course, building a perfect hi-fi system involves more than just buying components at a similar price in retail. However, if you budget properly, you have to choose the right path.

Think ahead

You may also have space constraints. If you don’t have enough space for several components, you need to consider whether you can bundle certain functions (e.g. a turntable with a built-in phono stage, a pre-made system with amplifier and CD player in combination or active speakers). to reduce the number of boxes in your setup.

This doesn’t have to affect the quality of your system, and it’s not a decision that has to be made only in space. However, think carefully about which parts you would most like to upgrade – this will help you make your system future-proof.

Choose the right speakers

Stereo speakers react differently depending on their position in a room and how close they are to each other and to walls. Therefore, the best sounding couple when listening to a dealer may not be the best sounding couple when you bring them home.

We always recommend measuring the dimensions of your room if you choose the right speakers. Don’t be fooled when it comes to positioning – you’ll likely get a manual with the manufacturer’s suggestions for placement. That said, there is nothing better than experimenting with a keen ear. Here are 10 of the best songs to test your speakers.

Consider all options

Of course, you may not be building the perfect hi-fi system from scratch. Maybe you already have one or more elements?

We often make the point that you shouldn’t simply reject a product based on its What Hi-Fi star rating, but this is a particularly relevant point if you want to add something that you already own. Certain products may not be flawless all-rounders, but they may contain the mix of talents you’re looking for.

So often in life it’s the little things that can have the greatest impact, and that’s the case with system building.

Prepare funds for high-quality cables, speaker stands and AV racks – or you simply won’t get your money out of your system. As always, the golden rule is: Never buy anything without first hearing it.

Good support ensures that your kit performs optimally. Turntables in particular are sensitive and respond well to a rigid, low-resonance platform. Therefore, keep away from shaky floorboards or uneven carpets.

And if you can use a dedicated power outlet, this is ideal – and avoid putting power cords and signal cables too close together, as this can affect performance.

