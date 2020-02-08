How the South African technology industry can create 500,000 jobs in 10 years

According to a report by the South African Initiative in the Digital Age (SADA), 500,000 new jobs can be created over a period of 10 years through services traded worldwide.

SADA is an urgent multi-stakeholder initiative to develop a forward-looking strategy for the digital economy in South Africa.

It is convened by Genesis Analytics in collaboration with the Gordon Institute of Business Science and the Pathways for Prosperity Commission at Oxford University.

Genesis has since been commissioned by the government to develop a master plan for the digital economy.

“This is an opportunity to bring the results of the SADA process to the government’s strategic planning,” it said.

The advisory board is made up of industry giants such as Altron’s CEO Mteto Nyati, who acts as chair of the SADA advisory board.

Brian Armstrong of Wits Business School and former Telkom commercial director contributed his expertise along with several other people.

The three main results of SADA’s strategy primer were:

South Africa can create 500,000 new jobs through globally traded services over a period of 10 years South Africa can create jobs for low-skilled workers through digital platforms South Africa can become a technological border area for the region

Creation of 500,000 new jobs in services traded worldwide

The first option relates to the trend of ICT opening services that are based on proximity but can now be offered anywhere in the world.

South Africa has a small but growing global business services sector that creates 50,000 export-oriented jobs. These can grow to 500,000 within 10 years, SADA found.

South Africa needs to expand its market share in business process outsourcing services in target markets, offer niche shared services, bring back outsourced work, take advantage of global demand for ICT and digital services, and innovate personalized and social services.

Creation of jobs for low-skilled workers via digital platforms

The second option concerns digital platforms.

These destroy many obstacles that prevent markets from growing, such as information asymmetries, transaction costs and a lack of trust. These platforms can accommodate workers in the informal and domestic economy.

Digital platforms that aggregate the supply and demand for low-skilled workers and coordinate them or sell goods online with delivery services create jobs for low-skilled South Africans.

This is already happening in the areas of domestic services, transport and logistics as well as tourism.

Border technology hub of the region

The third option is to use AI, robotics and the Internet of Things to develop new digital business models.

Your application can change the way products and services are created and used.

Hard work ahead

Realizing these opportunities requires investment, coordination, and hard work.

The SADA report highlighted four necessities to do the right thing:

Digital integration – Ensure that every South African has access to the digital economy Ensure that the educational ecosystem can generate talent State support Innovative business

According to the SADA initiative, part of this work has already started.

“We have worked to adopt the globally traded service component of the strategy as our own,” it says.

“This strategy was accepted by the Business Process Enabling South Africa industry association, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and a group of industry CEOs. We are also working with the Presidency to combat digital exclusion in urban and rural areas in South Africa. “

Elizabeth Stuart, executive director of the Pathways for Prosperity Commission at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, said the process could change South Africa.

“I have never seen a development process work so quickly,” said Stuart.

“I find it surprising that a few months after the start of the SADA process, not only the goals for job creation in the sector (Business Process Outsourcing), of which one in five is intended for excluded young people, have been drastically increased, but also that South African trade associations have a completely new way of working in order to fully exploit the opportunities of the digital. “

