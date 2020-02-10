How Nick Taylor knocked down Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth’s movement in the right direction and a family affair in the ISPS Handa Vic Open

Welcome to the Dew Sweeper, your one-stop shop to keep track of the weekend action of the golf world. From professional tours, trending news, social media headlines and upcoming events, here is everything related to golf before the morning of 10 February.

How Taylor brought down Mickelson

Ebb and tide are a given in golf, unless you are Tiger Woods in bloom, in which case it was usually much more current than ebb. But for mortals, the way someone responds to low tide, especially on Sundays, is often the difference between lifting one trophy and dropping it into someone else’s lap.

And so it was that the Canadian Nick Taylor withstood a lot of turbulence in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and stopped the landing, a perfect 10, according to all Russian judges, to conjure up an old Olympic Games. But we stray.

Taylor took control of the AT&T with a front nine of four under 32 that gave him a five-stroke lead and then squandered 60 percent when the wind hit, a double bow on the par-5 14th the most stunning blow. His earlier PGA Tour win weighed in at Phil Mickelson 44, who suggested that Taylor would go after him with two.

“After 14, probably, absolutely, I will look back on where we should settle, calm down, remind myself that I still had a lead in two strokes,” Taylor said, this was the turning point.

Taylor, stoic throughout the round, chipped for birdie at 15, stiffly hit par-3 17 for another birdie, then enjoyed a leisurely walk on the 18th fairway, the most beautiful walk in golf without a four-stroke lead, but a heavenly with grip on the trophy.

This was how the current dominated over Phil.

Spieth’s excellent weekend

Jordan Spieth had the best round of the day on Sunday to end a strong weekend that signaled progress in his attempt to regain his elite status in the competition.

Spieth shot a five-under par 67 on a difficult day at Pebble Beach Golf Links to finish in ninth place and brought him back to the top 50 in the world ranking, qualifying for the WGC-Mexico championship in two weeks. Here is a good summary of how Sunday was played:

Ranks for @JordanSpieth in Round 4: 1st in Scrambling (6/6)

1st in SG: Tee-to-Green (+6.366)

1st in SG: Approach (+4.469)

1st in SG: Around the Green (+2.984)

1st in SG: Total (+7.407) pic.twitter.com/VgpNJe56xR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 9, 2020

Weekends have been his arch enemy, but he played the last 36 holes in six-under par 138. When he entered the AT&T, he ranked 193rd and 191rd in the third and fourth round respectively, scoring worse than his performance in the previous season, when he was 170th and 187th.

Camilo Villegas turns up again

Camilo Villegas, winner of four PGA Tour events, has been missing since he closed his 2018 season in April of that year with a shoulder injury.

He did not play in 2019 and only returned to the Korn Ferry Tour less than a month ago.

Villegas came on the scoreboard in his third start of the Korn Ferry Tour, the Country Club de Bogota Championship in his native Colombia and shared the lead in each of the first two rounds after placing scores of 64 and 65. A 69 in the third round dropped him three off the lead, finished with a 69 and tied for the fourth, four behind of winner Mito Pereira. A Chilean, Pereira grabbed the 18th to win with two.

“It gave me some confidence,” Villegas said after the first round, “and like I said, it’s 21 months ago and you don’t really know what to expect.”

Villegas is on a major medical expansion on the PGA Tour.

Family business Down Under

A new idea in his second year proved once again that thinking outside the tee box is a good thing and was further strengthened by the Australian brothers and sisters Min Woo Lee and Minjee Lee.

The ISPS Handa Vic Open offers European Tour and LPGA events that are played simultaneously on the same course, in this case the 13th Beach Golf Links in Victoria, Australia.

On Sunday, Min Woo, 21, won the men’s event, his first victory in the European Tour, while Minjee, 23, finished sixth in the LPGA event and ended two strokes of the winner Hee Young Park.

By the way, Minjee won the Victorian Open twice, in 2014 and 2018, before it became an LPGA event.

“It’s great,” said Min Woo. ‘Vic Open, it’s the open house. Especially since it is the European Tour, it is big. I’m over the moon. Yes, my sister and I win the same tournament, it’s pretty special. I now brag, so it’s even better. “

Haley Moore’s debut

LPGA rookie Haley Moore debuted as a member of the LPGA at the ISPS Handa Vic Open and was impressive from the start and shot a bogey-free seven – under par 66, one shot from the lead.

Moore, who delivered the winning point in the NCAA championship of Arizona in 2018, followed with a 71 to make the 36-hole cut, but she missed the 54-hole cut after shooting a 79. She earned $ 5,494.

She summarized her week in an Instagram post:

Geoff Ogilvy, with the last word

Geoff Ogilvy, a strong advocate of women’s golf, wrote this for LPGA.com at the ISPS Handa Vic Open and the concept of two games simultaneously: “The Vic Open should open people’s eyes to the fact that our game is full of amazing It also proves that women and men can work together. Tennis has been doing it for years and has clearly benefited …

“The point is that golf should not be so stuck in conservative traditions. Look at the rest of the world. The Japanese Ladies Professional tour is much larger and [more] successful than the Japanese men’s tour. Women’s golf in Korea proves record crowds and record reviews .When the ladies’ game is presented correctly, it is just as popular as the men’s game. We just have to give it the same chance. “

