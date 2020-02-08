How “Joker” became a victim of the white male anger it depicts – Raw Story

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump is planning a huge offensive to try to recapture the suburbs, well-educated voters who lost the Republican party in 2018, who helped democrats take control of the house – a block of voters that he will recapture must almost certainly make the entry to win re-election.

But he also goes after another block of voters that the GOP has never done well in modern history: African-Americans.

“Strengthened by his accusing acquittal and the confused Democratic primary race, President Trump and his campaign are turning to address the major weaknesses of his re-election bid with an aggressive, well-funded but uncertain attempt to reclaim suburban voters who have been eliminated through his policies and behavior, “wrote Maggie Haberman, Annie Karni and Jonathan Martin.” One of the goals is to appeal to black voters and white voters in the suburbs and higher incomes with advertisements such as a spotlighted on criminal justice reform for was first broadcast during the Super Bowl and continues with cable channels with a large female audience, such as Bravo and Lifetime. “