How does AI enrich Predictive Analytics? You must know!

With emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and predictive analysis, the infinite potential hidden in customer data is uncovered and optimally used. Today, AI is used in predictive analytics in various business areas to modify processes and generate higher sales. Let us examine how AI plays an important role in improving predictive analytics.

When predictive analytics and computing power are combined, companies can use the data collected over a long period of time to identify potential customers and expected customer behavior.

Behavioral patterns offer insights

Since people do not always make purely logical decisions, emotions such as trust and intuition play a crucial role. Predictive customer analytics thus extends the possibilities of identifying these emotions.

Companies are now trying to use AI to make the most of their customers’ behavior patterns. Thanks to the power of predictive analytics, a completely new path is being taken in the direction of customer intelligence. Predictive analytics enriched with AI have given companies the opportunity to explore more than the historical data sets indicate. It can now suggest possible solutions to avoid a certain undesirable situation.

One of the predictive analytics examples related to anomaly detection is the collaboration between PayPal and Rapidminer, which was primarily about identifying the intentions of their top customers and their complaints. This ultimately helped them create a better customer experience.

Social media analysis and anomaly detection

Anomalies can be detected when the system detects something that differs from normal operations after data analysis, i.e. H. Something that looks unusual. For example, predictive analytics and AI can inform companies in e-commerce whether or not they receive a satisfactory response from customers by publishing a video.

Detecting anomalies gives you a good overview of what is beneficial for you and what needs to be changed. It can help companies identify features that can transform a potential customer into a loyal customer, or identify a number of features that can lead to a decrease in the number of customers.

Thanks to digital transformation, the way information is generated and processed today has changed fundamentally. Now companies can easily understand their customers’ perspective on their brand by following user comments on social media.

It also enables a brand to innovate and communicate its product in a much more effective way. Customer satisfaction is the key element that is known to increase sales. If a satisfied customer writes good things about your brand on your social website, you will automatically appear credible to most users.

health service

AI has also improved predictive analytics for healthcare. Google was the pioneer who went into healthcare with predictive analytics. Today, global healthcare organizations use predictive analytics, and online pharmacies examine customers’ medical history, prescription, and dosage of medicines to assess future purchases and detailed market trends from drug buyers.

With systems generating more and more data these days, AI will continue to improve predictive analytics, which will help businesses achieve greater accuracy and better customer relationships.

