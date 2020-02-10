How companies make their way to American public schools – Raw Story

In the growing effort to privatize the country’s public education system, an ominous, less understood tension of the movement is the business influence in career and technical education (CTE) shaping the K-12 curriculum in local communities.

An appropriate case study of the growing influence of companies behind CTE is in Virginia, where many parents, teachers, and local officials are concerned that large corporations such as Amazon, Ford, and Cisco – rather than teachers and local, democratic governance – decide where students in learning local schools.

CTE is a rebranding of what is called traditional vocational education or voc-ed, the practice of teaching career and workplace skills in an academic setting. Although that may have included woodworking, auto mechanic or cosmetology courses years ago, the new, improved version of CTE has significantly expanded the range of courses on offer to many more ‘demanding’ careers, especially in areas that require knowledge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) ).

Supporters of education policy across the political spectrum, from Education Minister Betsy DeVos to former First Lady Michelle Obama, have praised the expansion of CTE programs in schools. Fast tracking of federal funds for CTE programs in schools is the new two-part darling of education policy. CTE lobbyists and lawyers have successfully insisted on more extensive funding for their programs at federal and state level. And a 2019 study by the American Enterprise Institute, a right-wing lawyer group based in Washington, D.C., discovered that since 2004, the mentions of CTE in American media have “more than tenfold and doubled since 2012”.

According to an analysis by Brookings in September 2019, “more than 7 million high school students and nearly 4 million post-secondary students were enrolled in CTE programming.” And a review of CTE programs in 2018 by the National Center for Education Statistics from the federal government found 73 percent of school districts offered CTE courses that give students both high school and post-secondary credit, a potential benefit for students and parents who want school fees to lower.

As for people in Chesterfield County, Virginia, the specific brand is CTE that came to their district. During a community event in September 2019, high school teacher Emma Clark and others mentioned the district’s collaboration with Ford Next Generation Learning (NGL), a spur of the Ford Motor Company which, according to its website, claims it is “teachers, employers, and community leaders.” to create a new generation of young people who graduate from high school, both college and career-ready. “

Chesterfield parents I spoke with also pointed to the district’s collaboration with the Cisco Networking Academy, a spur of the computer network giant that has its own course offering in the Chesterfield Cfield curriculum.

In a telephone conversation, Clark described the district’s cooperation with these companies as “new layers” of school privatization. First, companies like this can use the rush to CTE to flood schools with new course offers that require technology that schools have to buy. And another layer are the CTE programs that help companies create and offer them free job training.

The concerns of Chesterfield teachers and parents about the influence of companies in the K-12 public school curricula are greatly increased by Amazon’s entry into the comparison.

The “centerpiece” of Virginia’s successful attempt to lure Amazon to build a new state-owned headquarters, according to state-based news broadcasts and state-issued reports, was a commitment to more than double technical talent talent pipeline from Virginia, starting in K-12 schools.

“The final proposal from Virginia was aimed at trying to provide Amazon – or another technology company that wanted to come – with all the skilled workers it needed,” a Washingtonian report said, and the state closed the deal with a promise. ” to invest $ 1.1 billion in technical training. ”The state’s commitment to develop a technical talent pipeline that provides employees for Amazon and other companies was the key to closing the deal, a spokesperson said from Amazon in the Cincinnati Business Courier.

“We’re being hijacked in Virginia,” Kathryn Flinn explained. Flinn is a 20-year-old resident of Chesterfield and the mother of two children, one a child with special needs, both of whom have attended Chesterfield County public schools.

Flinn strongly considered a CTE track for her child with special needs, but now claims that the type of CTE she sees rolling out in Chesterfield and elsewhere in Virginia is “very different from traditional CTE.”

She noted that CTE classes in her local schools changed from an emphasis on encouraging students to pursue their interests in work-related skills and knowledge to courses that partnered with specific companies and companies to form “career paths” that turn students into narrower courses from studying in seventh grade.

The switch to a more employer-driven curriculum has been especially traumatic for Sara Ward, another Chesterfield parent with whom I spoke. When the high school that her son was going to attend became a Ford NGL CTE academy, she noticed a change in his attitude toward school and his increased depressive mood.

In high school he was placed in a gifted and talented curriculum with courses in advanced mathematics two years earlier than his colleagues. But the Ford NGL-oriented high school curriculum was reorganized into three career paths with “no opportunity to abandon it,” she explained.

She believed that the focus of the new range of mathematics would be more on applied mathematics, including production and accounting, and not on advanced concepts. “I want my child to decide how to use math, not to hear what to do with math,” she said. Ward drew her son from public schools and instead registered him for a private program. It was “not something I ever thought I’d do,” she said.

These Chesterfield parents, along with local teachers and activists, see that their experiences are not only linked to the entire state, but also to a national campaign by large companies and technology companies to align school curricula with corporate training. They point to a visit by DeVos in February 2019 to a school program in Loudoun County, northern Virginia, where students attend special classes in one of three vocational training colleges. The visit was orchestrated by the Association for Career and Technical Education, according to a news release in Loudoun County, “which celebrates the value and performance of nationwide CTE programs.” The Chesterfield people I spoke to suspect that many of the forces working in their local schools are working in Loudoun and elsewhere to align school curricula with corporate agendas.

“We are not against teaching students career skills” that could ultimately help them find a job, Flinn explained. “We are opposed to companies writing the curriculum.”

“We want our children to have technological skills that will give them a strong resume when they leave school,” Clark told her audience in Chesterfield, “but there’s no reason why we can’t write educators and prepare that curriculum in as opposed to companies. “

A ‘false promise’ of a job

“These parents must be worried,” Kenneth Saltman told me in a telephone conversation.

Saltman, a professor of educational leadership at the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, has written extensively about school reform, business interests in education, and education policy.

“A limited focus on learning skills really misses the boat in developing skills that are important to people in the future,” Saltman said. “We don’t really know what the jobs of the future will be, so schools need to focus on developing students’ ability to think, ask questions and theorize in new contexts related to their learning about self and the society. These goals will be achieved through a narrow skills-based agenda. “

Saltman states that teaching more traditional, abstract skills to students is not really at odds with ensuring that students can fully function in the economy. In many ways, a technical and skill-based curriculum will undermine the future economic capacity of students. “

Research into the long-term impact of CTE on students has found a mixed bag at best. A 2018 study of the Massachusetts CTE program showed: “Participation in a high-quality CTE program increases the chances of timely high school graduation by 7 to 10 percentage points for higher-income students, and suggests greater effects on their peers with a lower income. “

Another 2017 study showed: “Attending high school career and technical education classes increases students’ chances of graduating on time, but does not improve their chances of enrolling at university “said a report in the Education Week.

Matt Barnum, a reporter at Chalkbeat, analyzed a 2017 European study on the impact of CTE and found “a significant disadvantage of such programs: students can benefit early in their careers, but are harmed later in their lives if the economy changes and they lack the general skills needed to adapt. “

Research into the long-term effects of students who concentrate in STEM, the favorite focus of the CTE craze, has found equally uneven results.

In 2016, in a testimony to a meeting of the US Senate subcommittee on the proposed extension of guest worker programs, Associate Economic Policy Institute and Rutgers University professor Hal Salzman stated that colleges and universities in the US “graduate twice as much as STEM work each year. “About two-thirds of STEM diploma graduates end up in jobs that do not require STEM degrees, he added.

Particularly in the technology industry, which is most prominent in Virginia CTE plans, only about a third of employees in the sector have STEM degrees, Salzman said. And the salaries of technicians have been flat for decades, which intuitively seems to indicate an oversupply of employees, not the opposite.

“There is little evidence that is consistent with the complaints about skills shortages,” concluded a 2015 survey of the so-called skills gap, “and a wide range of evidence suggests that the complaints are not justified.”

Instead, employers’ requirements for staff training are often based on employers’ views on the availability of qualified employees and employers’ willingness to invest in training and reduce their recruitment requirements, noted economic reporter Matthew Yglesias. an article for Vox. To reach this conclusion, Yglesias pointed to a paper by Alicia Sasser Modestino, Daniel Shoag and Joshua Ballance presented at a conference of the American Economic Association in 2019 in which it was found that employers made the job descriptions “stricter” during periods of high unemployment and When unemployment rates fell, recruitment requirements became “more relaxed.”

In my interview with Kenneth Saltman, he argued that students were convinced that CTE courses with a company brand guarantee that future jobs at the company really accept a “false promise, or at least a careful coverage of a promise. The real promise is could be one day (you) will get a job. “

It is clear that students need multiple opportunities to learn as much as possible. But that assumes that no entity can own the curriculum, and decisions about what students can best learn should not be based on the self-interest of those who have something to gain by controlling the system. Virginia seems to be dangerously on its way to change that.

Jeff Bryant is a writing fellow and chief correspondent for Our Schools, a project of the Independent Media Institute. He is a communications consultant, freelance writer, interest journalist and director of the Education Opportunity Network, a strategy and message center for progressive education policy. His award-winning commentary and reporting routinely appear in prominent online news broadcasts and he regularly speaks at national events about public education policies. Follow him on Twitter @jeffbcdm.

This article was produced by Our Schools, a project of the Independent Media Institute. For more information about privatization of schools, see Who Controls Our Schools? The privatization of American public education, a free e-book published by the Independent Media Institute. Click here to read a selection of Who Controls Our Schools? published on AlterNet, or here to access the full text.