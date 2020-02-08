How can the government protect journalists?

The Ministry of Human Rights said on Friday that it had submitted a law to the protection of journalists and media employees to the National Assembly. According to Shireen Mazari, Minister of Human Rights, the draft law entitled “Law for the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals 2020” was presented following an appropriate procedure and after consultation with media personnel.

“The Ministry of Human Rights forwarded the draft law to protect journalists and media professionals in 2020 in accordance with governmental procedures and after contributions from various journalists / bodies,” Mazari wrote on Twitter, sharing a copy of the draft law.

MOHR forwarded the 2020 law to protect journalists and media professionals in accordance with governmental procedures and after receiving contributions from various journalists / committees. Initiated by @fawadchaudhry when he was Info Min. pic.twitter.com/6u7xaQAo9B

– Shireen Mazari (@ ShireenMazari1) February 7, 2020

She added that the bill was initiated by Fawad Chaudhry, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

According to the copy released by Mazari, the bill is intended to “promote, protect and effectively ensure the independence, impartiality, security and freedom of expression of journalists and media professionals”.

It is further pointed out that “it was the responsibility of the state to preserve the right to freedom of expression”, in accordance with Article 19 of the Constitution and Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), according to the draft law, contains the freedom to search for, receive, and share information, verbally, in writing or in print, regardless of the limits, verbally, in writing or in print, in the form of art or other media “.

At least seven journalists were murdered and indicted in Pakistan in 2019 for combating terrorism and other laws. This is clear from the annual report of the Pakistani newspaper editors (CPNE). https://t.co/1zZKG8s77U

– Asad Hashim (@AsadHashim), January 20, 2020

It is also pointed out that the security and independence of journalists in view of the “targeted attacks on journalists and media professionals” was “the requirement of a democratic society”.

The proposed legislation also underlines the need to “create a legal and institutional framework for protecting and promoting the rights of journalists and media professionals”.

Violence against journalists in Pakistan

It is important to mention that, according to Freedom Network, at least 33 journalists have been murdered for their journalistic work in Pakistan in the past six years.

The new report, “100% Impunity for Murderers, 0% Justice for Pakistan’s Murdered Journalists: Crime and Punishment in Pakistan’s Journalist World” released a “Pakistan Impunity Scorecard” that reveals terrifying statistics.

According to the Pakistan Impunity Scorecard, a total of 32 FIRs were registered for the murder of 33 journalists in the period 2013-19, of which the police were only able to file a complaint in 20 cases (or 60 percent of the cases). Out of 33 cases, the courts declared only 20 legal cases (60 parts), of which law enforcement and legal proceedings were completed in only six cases – only 18 parts.

According to a report by the Pakistani media monitoring service Freedom Network “100% impunity for murderers, 0% justice for Pakistan’s murdered journalists”, at least 33 journalists have been killed in Pakistan in the past 6 years, but none of them received justice that impunity for murderers displays. pic.twitter.com/W1E300nqek

– VOA DEEWA (@voadeewa) November 1, 2019

In these six cases, the killer was convicted in only one case, but avoided the punishment after successfully overturning the conviction during the appeal phase. After that, the murdered journalist’s family gave up their pursuit of justice due to a lack of resources.

The statistics above include the cases of seven journalists who were murdered in Pakistan last year (between November 2018 and October 2019). According to the report, FIRs were registered in all seven cases, but only four cases (57 percent) were filed with the police.

In short, none of these seven cases reached the critical stage at which the courts could pass judgment and ensure justice. According to Freedom Network, the impunity of journalist killers in Pakistan is one of the highest in the world.

Meanwhile, the International Press Institute (IPI) said in a statement related to the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists that democracies around the world cannot protect journalists and cannot investigate murders and crimes against them.

According to the Vienna-based IPI Death Watch, 40 journalists were killed last year. Twenty-five of them were killed in targeted retaliation for their work, often in response to reports exposing corruption or the activities of crime syndicates. Eight journalists died reporting conflicts in Afghanistan, Syria, and Yemen, and one was killed for unrest.

Six journalists died while on duty; two in Somalia and one each in Brazil, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. The majority of the targeted killings took place in America, where 18 journalists were killed.

An analysis of the Death Watch data shows that over the years most of the targeted killings have taken place in democracies and impunity for such crimes remains high in these countries.