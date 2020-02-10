[Horror Queers Podcast] Celebrate the ambition and audacity of ‘Hellraiser: Bloodline’

It is time to close the book on our anniversary month. Although we had a lot of fun discussing films like Scream 2, Hostel: Part II, All Cheerleaders Die, and The Boy Next Door, Trace and I are ready to continue our monthly birthday elections.

I get up first and am incredibly excited to finally be discussing the ambitious but restless Hellraiser: Bloodline (also known as the one in space). Hellraiser 4 is a prequel and a sequel that spans three timelines and is affected by interferences in the studio (cough The Weinstein’s cough). The film describes the events that led to the emergence of the Lemarchand configuration and the struggle for humanity in 18th century France, today’s New York in 1996 and space in 2127.

The Alan Smithee-directed (actually Kevin Yagher) Film offers fascinating a new villain, Angelique (Valentine Vargas) with the always wordy pinhead (Doug Bradley), a variety of bad wigs – one by none other than Adam Scott! – And some super sloppy space sets. But it’s the film’s complicated production history and a bold longer cut that really fascinates.

Episode 59 – Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996)

Anniversary month is dead! Long live the birthday month!

To get the ball rolling, Joe chose a terrible (read) movie from his beloved Hellraiser series. Of course, he chose the fourth film – the one in space! – Directed by Alan Smithee (actually FX master Kevin Yagher), a fake DGA moniker.

Guys, we have another super-complicated production timeline, including a rumored 112-minute cut, several directors, and shots that completely change the meaning of the film. And yet … there is still so much that is fascinating in the hot garbage, including a convincing battle between the sexes, a bizarre (immediately dismissed) mention of the trans, and an actress who is convinced of Trace is secretly Noomi Rapace.

Grab pinhead jokes, the return of Meryl (Kim Myers) and Joe’s passionate defense of the film, and with it the Hellraiser franchise. It’s a birthday miracle!

Cross out Hellraiser: Bloodline!

Come on Wednesday: We open our Women in Horror Month coverage with the confusing and confusing erotic thriller Single White Female, a “lesbian” roommate.

– Joe & Trace

P.S. Read all online articles right here and prepare for a new article about Doctor Jekyll and Sister Hyde from 1971 in the next few weeks.

