Hong Kong Airlines fires 400 employees when Coronavirus arrives in the city

Hong Kong Airlines said on Friday that it had been forced to cut hundreds of jobs and ask remaining staff to take unpaid leave as the coronavirus outbreak exacerbated the struggling company’s problems.

The city’s second largest airline was announced a few days after Cathay Pacific’s statement that it had asked all 27,000 employees to take three weeks off vacation between March and June because demand had collapsed due to the health crisis.

Corona virus claims life in Hong Kong

The virus, which has infected 24 people, one of whom has died, has just come when the city has tried to recover from months of sometimes violent protests that have affected the economy and erupted the main tourism sector.

Hong Kong Airlines said in a statement that strict entry and quarantine measures from countries around the world continued to impact demand for city travel and the company needed to take “vigorous measures” to meet the challenges.

The company announced that it will fire 400 employees. The rest are asked to take at least two weeks of paid vacation a month, or work three days a week from February 17 to late June.

“There has never been a more challenging time in Hong Kong Airlines history,” AFP said in an email.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the development of this global problem, weak demand for travel is likely to continue in the summer season and we need to take further measures to stay afloat.”

The airline is owned by the highly competitive Chinese corporation HNA Group, which is trying to reduce its debt burden.

In November, she announced that she would postpone salary payments to some employees because of difficulty finding cash, which triggered a warning from regulators that her license could be compromised. While it could continue to fly thanks to an injection of money, it continues to fight.

The corona virus, which was first discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year, spread over the New Year holidays and has now killed more than 600 people in the country, of whom at least 31,000 were infected.

By Agence France-Presse