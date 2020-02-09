Home auctions are rising throughout the country

Home auctions have almost doubled in a week throughout Australia, as buyers and sellers re-enter the market after January.

A total of 1122 houses and units went under the hammer in capital cities over the past seven days, an increase of 625 the week before.

All capitals except Adelaide held more auctions than the previous week.

About three-quarters of all auctions took place in Sydney and Melbourne.

Sydney registered the most successful day with the largest number of auctions and the highest approval rate of all capitals.

There were 428 auctions in the NSW capital last week, with an approval rate of 79.9 percent.

Melbourne enjoyed a successful week with 401 auctions with a clearance rate of 74 percent.

The only other capital with an approval rate of more than 50%, however, was Canberra, which had 77.8% in the 70 auctions last week.

The median house price for the capitals was $ 922,500 and $ 781,000 for units, according to data collected by Core Logic.

Market commentator Kevin Brogan said that the strength of the Australian housing market becomes clearer as buyers and sellers establish themselves in 2020.

“In the coming weeks, we expect the number of auctions to continue to rise, providing a timely test of market depth,” he said.

