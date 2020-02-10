“His challenge is formidable” – Raw Story

President Donald Trump had a lot to say about health care when he delivered his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, February 4, claiming that he was determined to protect coverage against pre-existing health problems and that “socialist” Democrats were trying to rob Americans of health plans what they love. Issue: The Trump administration is very aboard with a Republican trial trying to abolish the protection of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare – including coverage of pre-existing conditions – and snatching health insurance from millions of Americans by claiming that the law is unconstitutional. And journalist Daniel McGraw points out in an article on 10 February for The Bulwark that health care could be an important obligation for Trump in the Rust Belt, says he must win to be re-elected in November.

The Bulwark is not liberal or progressive. The Bulwark was founded at the end of 2018 by conservatives of Never Trump Bill Kristol and Charlie Sykes and has a right-wing view, but is passionately anti-Trump. At first glance it may seem strange that a conservative site would be sympathetic to Obamacare. But in fact, the elements of the ACA were strongly influenced by the approach of “universal health care through the private sector” that was defended in the past by President Richard Nixon, the Heritage Foundation and Mitt Romney (now an American senator). Nixon would never have preferred the type of Medicare-for-all proposal Senator Bernie Sanders insists on, but the revision of the health care he proposed in the early 1970s and on which the late men worked. Ted Kennedy was even more aggressive to the ACA.

McGraw demonstrates why healthcare can be problematic for Trump in the 2020 elections and cites the results of the Great Lakes Poll from Baldwin Wallace University (published on January 21). Only four states participated in the poll, all of them voting Rust Belt states that voted for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 to elect Trump over Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin.

McGraw explains: “One question in the poll was particularly relevant to health care, and unlike the questions in most previous national polls, he immediately stated:” Do you agree with the way Donald Trump handles health care policies? “The results Trump and Republicans have a big problem in these important states.”

Respondents who said they “slightly” or “strongly” disapprove of how Trump has treated healthcare, McGraw notes, include 53% in Michigan, 56% in Wisconsin and 51% in Pennsylvania. Those figures include both men and women; among women the number is increasing to 59% in Michigan, 58% in Wisconsin and 53% in Pennsylvania.

“Exit polls in 2016 showed that Trump was lost to Hillary Clinton among women in each of those states: with 42-55 in Pennsylvania, 42-53 in Michigan and 43-53 in Wisconsin,” McGraw notes. “He can’t afford to lose more ground.”

Robert Alexander, professor of political science at Ohio State University and one of the people who supervised the Great Lakes Poll, told The Bulwark that health care is a high priority for older voices in Rust Belt states.

“The aging population in these states is large in terms of numbers, and (health care) is a big problem for them,” Alexander said. “These people in these states don’t look 20 years on how they get health care; it’s much more direct for them. This is a very real problem and instability is not selling well. Trump’s policy seems to be based on more chaos, and although that some voters may find it attractive for other issues, it does not seem to be so for the people we interviewed. “

According to Lauren Copeland (professor of political science at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio and another person who worked at the Great Lakes Poll), public support for Obamacare has continued to grow.

“People are really skeptical about new policy changes being imposed on them,” Copeland told The Bulwark. “What seems to have happened is that voters (still) saw Obamacare as a new policy in 2016 and were a little suspicious about it. But now it is the standard in many ways – and most people don’t want to lose it now. “

If independent voters in the Rust Belt believe that Trump is hostile to their care needs, McGraw explained, they might be hurling Democrat.

“Much will depend on who turns out to be the Democratic candidate, but whoever it is, Trump must have the independents by his side with at least the same margins as in 2016,” McGraw writes. “If healthcare, as these independents say, is their main issue – and if they disapprove by large margins of the way Trump treats healthcare, his challenge is formidable.