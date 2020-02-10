Hire Michigan State Giants Coach Bret Bielema?

Does Michigan State hire giant coach Bret Bielema to take over Mark Dantonio?

That may be the Spartans’ only real option right now.

Last weekend, Michigan State Cincinnati met head coach Luke Fickell.

It was no secret that Fickell was the best choice of the program to replace Dantonio. The ability to actually get him would tell a lot about the desirability of the school at the moment.

Turns out it’s not in a good place.

Fickell rejected the Spartans on Monday and became the fourth head coach that the school in some capacity denied on its yacht to fill its vacant position at the top of the football program.

On Monday morning, Fox Sports college football insider suggested that at this stage, Bielema could be the next logical target for the state of Michigan.

Per Feldman, Bielema has a “big presence” and would “breathe new life into the fan base” – although the validity of that assessment is certainly debatable.

What is not disputed, however, is that, despite Bielema’s lack of success in the SEC, he was a high-quality Big Ten coach. In his last four years with Wisconsin, Bielema won 40 victories. That is nothing to sneeze at.

“It would not surprise if Michigan State made a run with Giants assistant Bret Bielema,” tweeted Feldman.

“He is a proven winner at the Big Ten level. He has a large presence and would breathe new life into that fan base.”

CBS Sports college soccer insider Barrett Sallee shared a similar sentiment.

“Michigan State should hire Bret Bielema. He is 68-24 general and 37-19 in Big Ten game, “he wrote.

“He would bring the kind of mentality to the Spartans who have proven to work in the past and who have NFL connections that may be attractive to prospects.”

Bielema was recently signed with Joe Judge’s staff to serve as a defense assistant. That said, Judge knows how this game works. Assistants in the NFL stay just long enough to find better jobs – and in the case of Bielema it didn’t take particularly long.

The time of Bielema in Arkansas certainly took some shine away from his one-time rising star status, but he was still a very capable coach with badgers. That cannot be denied.

Given the lack of options that Michigan State currently has, Bielema and one of Dantonio’s uncoated assistant coaches are now opting for the entire program.

With such a decision, Bielema does not seem a bad option at all.

