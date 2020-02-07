High school perfectly meets the most famous in-game opinion of Vince Carter

These high school dunks are getting out of control. One day after a backup guard picked up Isiah Rider’s iconic East Bay Funk opinion in the diminishing moments of an eruption, another child perfectly replicated Vince Carter’s most famous in-game opinion. Nowadays children, am I right?

You probably remember that VC thunged – and we mean it – the French Frederic Weis in the 2000 Olympics. Knicks fans certainly do that because the 7-foot-2 center that the team set up in the first round of the previous year made it so embarrassed that he never played a single NBA game. OK, so that’s probably not the whole reason why, but would you blame him after this?

Anyway, flash 20 years ahead and a high school player named Tyler Beard did the same with a poor boy. Exactly the same. See:

My. Word.

The Whitney Young (Chicago) senior makes this even more impressive and is a guard of 6 feet-1 point. And he jumps over people and thinks. Astonishing.

I’m old enough to remember doing layout lines for high school games. We had a big guy who could dunk if he had a start and that was the absolute coolest. Of course you had to keep that low or the team could be called up for a technical error. But now these high school children are ready for the NBA Dunk competition. And get props from celebrities:

That's one way to beat the charge. Dayum https://t.co/Tj5k8GKDSB — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 7, 2020

Tyler is taking his talents to Georgetown next year. Head coach Patrick Ewing pays more attention in practice, or he can also become the victim of a viral video.

