Heston Blumenthal scratched the MasterChef 2020 season amid wage scandal

Network 10 has broken ties with Heston Blumenthal amid revelations in a restaurant that was connected to the famous chef and underpaid millions of employees.

Blumenthal has been a regular guest at MasterChef, but he will not return in 2020, network officials have confirmed.

“Heston has long been a member of the MasterChef Australia family, but he will not appear in the coming season,” a spokesperson told the Herald Sun.

Earlier this month, United Workers Union claimed that $ 4.5 million was owed to employees of Dinner by Heston, which operates at the Crown complex in Melbourne.

Although the restaurant bears the name of the famous chef, Blumenthal is not a co-owner.

Camera icon Heston Blumenthal has regularly been seen on MasterChef alongside hosts and jury members Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston. Credit: Tina Smigielski / METHOD

Unlike confirming that Blumenthal would not appear this year, Network 10 offered no reason why.

“Season 12 of MasterChef Australia is currently in production, and we look forward to showing viewers our amazing new jury members and an incredible cast later in the year at 10,” the spokesperson said.

The show has already undergone a significant change, with originals George Calombaris, Gary Mehigan and Matt Preston leaving the program after 11 seasons.

Andy Allen, Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong are organizing the series of 10’s flagship cooking show this year.

Calombaris is currently entangled in his own financial drama, with his restaurant empire confronted with voluntary administration after last year it appeared that staff had reimbursed $ 7.8 million in wages and superannuation in 2017.

RELATED:

WILL GIG FORMER MASTERCHEF TRIO SPLIT FOR COMMERCIAL TV?

NEW MASTERCHEF HOST MELISSA LONG IN HOT WATER OVER OLD TWEETS

. [TagsToTranslate] Entertainment