Here’s when classic Kingdom Hearts games could finally hit Xbox One

The long-awaited release date of Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue for Xbox One was released in the Xbox Store before it was officially announced.

Announced for the first time that they will be coming to the Microsoft platform on X019 last year, we now have a rough idea of ​​when the title compilation will arrive in all its intricate splendor.

According to an early listing on the Xbox Store, the release date will be February 18, 2020. This is about a week before Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind, which will appear on the platform. Such a start date would definitely make sense on a large scale.

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue compile most of the games in the series, which means that you can experience the action from the beginning to the final of Kingdom Hearts 3.

These collections also include compilations for Kingdom Hearts: 358/2 Days (358/2 days) as well as other useful bonuses that ensure that players have all the narrative and gameplay elements necessary for the entire Kingdom Hearts experience. Completing them all is a daunting undertaking, but each package is great value for money.

“An excellent addition to the existing role-playing game that builds on the original ending in a fascinatingly unexpected way,” says our ReMind review, which will be released on Xbox One on February 23. Otherwise you will sink into an endless flood of complicated character motivations and frankly silly storyline developments. “

We have asked Square Enix for a comment and will update this piece when we receive more information on the release date. However, it makes sense that Xbox One will arrive a week before ReMind, although players definitely don’t have time to finish at this time.

