Here’s how long “liars” can now be locked up

The latest government gazette has given Raymond Zondo and his prosecutors greater powers to investigate state capture. After Cyril Ramaphosa signed, sealed and handed over the law last week, witnesses participating in the commission must strictly abide by the rules.

How long have you been detained for lying to the Zondo Commission:

The document, released on Tuesday February 4, criminalized the act of misleading the state investigative agency. Both witnesses and employees must comply with the regulations or face the following penalties:

A witness could now find a refusal to answer questions “completely and satisfactorily” 12 months imprisonment ,

, Along with any prison sentence, “fraudulent conduct in the investigation of state capture” can result in a large fine.

Failure to file an affidavit before the deadline set by DCJ Zondo is now considered a criminal offense.

Not only are witnesses at risk: all SCI employees who disclose secret information about the panel’s investigations are subjected to the same treatment.

History of the state survey

The entire setup is currently facing an uncertain future. Zondo has filed an application to extend the investigation until December 2020 – however, the courts have yet to approve the application.

On more than one occasion, the process was hampered by witnesses who intentionally “bounce” in the hot chair. A number of ministers – and Jacob Zuma’s allies – have dodged questions that are critical to the investigation. The biggest outlier, however, must be Msholozi himself: Zuma emerged in July 2019 from the investigation into the state’s capture.

He spent two days out of his planned five days in speed control before a series of questions about his involvement in the SOE business triggered him completely. JZ and his lawyers insulted the State Capture Inquiry prosecutor and removed the former president from the commission before he could further incriminate himself. His controversial “illness” has twice prevented him from facing music in Parktown.