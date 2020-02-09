Here is the prize money for every golfer on the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Certain golf courses are played on the PGA Tour where the prize money earned for winning the event is secondary to the bragging rights that come with a win. Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of those courses.

Nick Taylor, the leader of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by one blow over Phil Mickelson entering the final round of Sunday, is one of those who would make admiration for Pebble Beach even more important on the famous course. Earlier in the week, he spoke of how fond he is of Pebble, who grew up on a Poa annua course in his native Canada.

“Yes, I really like this stop,” Taylor said. “From here and in the coming months I probably feel like my favorite piece of golf tournaments.”

However, it is not only Taylor who admires Pebble Beach. The same goes for Mickelson, who also knows something about five about winning at Pebble Beach. The 49-year-old is the title defender and is trying to achieve a record sixth victory in the tournament.

It is the first time that Taylor will be accompanied by Mickelson during the tour, and Taylor knows that he will have a challenge at hand given Mickelson’s experience on the course and the fact that he will be a fan favorite on Sunday.

“I’m sure I won’t be the audience’s favorite,” Taylor said.

“If I haven’t played with Phil, it’ll be a new experience for that reason,” Taylor said. “I don’t really try to pay attention to what he does. It is clear that if he makes a putt or great shot, the crowd goes crazy. I just have to do my own thing, try to exclude it all. Easier said than done, without having done it before, but I will do my best. “

What would be best is probably forgetting the payout of the prize money. The scholarship at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is $ 7.8 million with the winner taking home $ 1.4 million. Here is the prize money for every golfer who makes the 54-hole cut. Come back after the end of the last round and we will update how much each golfer has earned this week at Pebble.

Win: $ 1,404,000

2: $ 850,200

3: $ 538,200

4: $ 382,200

5: $ 319,800

6: $ 282,750

7: $ 263,250

8: $ 243,750

9: $ 228,150

10: $ 212,550

11: $ 196,950

12: $ 181,350

13: $ 165,750

14: $ 150, 150

15: $ 142,350

16: $ 134,550

17: $ 126,750

18: $ 118,950

19: $ 111,150

20: $ 103,350

21: $ 95,550

22: $ 87,750

23: $ 81,510

24: $ 75,270

25: $ 69,030

26: $ 62,790

27: $ 60,450

28: $ 58.110

29: $ 55,770

30: $ 53,430

31: $ 51,090

32: $ 48,750

33: $ 46,410

34: $ 44,460

35: $ 42,510

36: $ 40,560

37: $ 38,610

38: $ 37,050

39: $ 35,490

40: $ 33,930

41: $ 32,370

42: $ 30,810

43: $ 29,250

44: $ 27,690

45: $ 26,130

46: $ 24,570

47: $ 23,010

48: $ 21,762

49: $ 20,670

50: $ 20,046

51: $ 19,578

52: $ 19,110

53: $ 18,798

54: $ 18,486

55: $ 18,330

56: $ 18,174

57: $ 18,018

58: $ 17.862

59: $ 17.706

60: $ 17,550

61: $ 17,394

62: $ 17.238

63: $ 17,082

64: $ 16,926

65: $ 16,770

66: $ 16,614

67: $ 16,458

68: $ 16,302

