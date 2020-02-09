Here is the prize money for every golfer on the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Certain golf courses are played on the PGA Tour where the prize money earned for winning the event is secondary to the bragging rights that come with a win. Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of those courses.
Nick Taylor, the leader of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by one blow over Phil Mickelson entering the final round of Sunday, is one of those who would make admiration for Pebble Beach even more important on the famous course. Earlier in the week, he spoke of how fond he is of Pebble, who grew up on a Poa annua course in his native Canada.
“Yes, I really like this stop,” Taylor said. “From here and in the coming months I probably feel like my favorite piece of golf tournaments.”
However, it is not only Taylor who admires Pebble Beach. The same goes for Mickelson, who also knows something about five about winning at Pebble Beach. The 49-year-old is the title defender and is trying to achieve a record sixth victory in the tournament.
It is the first time that Taylor will be accompanied by Mickelson during the tour, and Taylor knows that he will have a challenge at hand given Mickelson’s experience on the course and the fact that he will be a fan favorite on Sunday.
“I’m sure I won’t be the audience’s favorite,” Taylor said.
“If I haven’t played with Phil, it’ll be a new experience for that reason,” Taylor said. “I don’t really try to pay attention to what he does. It is clear that if he makes a putt or great shot, the crowd goes crazy. I just have to do my own thing, try to exclude it all. Easier said than done, without having done it before, but I will do my best. “
What would be best is probably forgetting the payout of the prize money. The scholarship at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is $ 7.8 million with the winner taking home $ 1.4 million. Here is the prize money for every golfer who makes the 54-hole cut. Come back after the end of the last round and we will update how much each golfer has earned this week at Pebble.
Win: $ 1,404,000
2: $ 850,200
3: $ 538,200
4: $ 382,200
5: $ 319,800
6: $ 282,750
7: $ 263,250
8: $ 243,750
9: $ 228,150
10: $ 212,550
11: $ 196,950
12: $ 181,350
13: $ 165,750
14: $ 150, 150
15: $ 142,350
16: $ 134,550
17: $ 126,750
18: $ 118,950
19: $ 111,150
20: $ 103,350
21: $ 95,550
22: $ 87,750
23: $ 81,510
24: $ 75,270
25: $ 69,030
26: $ 62,790
27: $ 60,450
28: $ 58.110
29: $ 55,770
30: $ 53,430
31: $ 51,090
32: $ 48,750
33: $ 46,410
34: $ 44,460
35: $ 42,510
36: $ 40,560
37: $ 38,610
38: $ 37,050
39: $ 35,490
40: $ 33,930
41: $ 32,370
42: $ 30,810
43: $ 29,250
44: $ 27,690
45: $ 26,130
46: $ 24,570
47: $ 23,010
48: $ 21,762
49: $ 20,670
50: $ 20,046
51: $ 19,578
52: $ 19,110
53: $ 18,798
54: $ 18,486
55: $ 18,330
56: $ 18,174
57: $ 18,018
58: $ 17.862
59: $ 17.706
60: $ 17,550
61: $ 17,394
62: $ 17.238
63: $ 17,082
64: $ 16,926
65: $ 16,770
66: $ 16,614
67: $ 16,458
68: $ 16,302
