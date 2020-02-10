Here is the bizarre formula that drives the robot behavior of Trump’s most cult-like supporters – Raw Story

This is not a post about our president, but something more general, a lifestyle that can be adopted by everyone in every arena, on any scale, for whatever reason, in any culture, disguised as an objective. It is an attempt at a uniform theory of what makes some people particularly dangerous company, the product of 25 years of psycho-proctological study – research into the nature and origin of absolute asinine behavior.

Although people make many mistakes, some are horrific, mistakes are not bad. On the contrary, pretending is infallible, being unable to make mistakes is bad. Evil is the product of people who are absolutely concerned with the lifestyle of the Trumpbot and are therefore appropriately called Trumpbots.

An asset is someone who simplifies his life and makes it uncertain through a simple robot formula that is expressed with automatic, robotic confidence. Here is the formula or the algorithm can be easily programmed in an AI program with natural language:

If it sounds good, it’s about me. If it sounds bad, it’s about my competitors.

To apply this formula, one does not have to pay attention to the meaning of words, only to their positive and negative connotations. For example, an asset that operates in a culture in which “communist” or “capitalist” has positive connotations, will proudly declare that they are respectively a communist or capitalist. In a culture where “communist” or “capitalist” has negative connotations, an asset will blame its competition for being a communist or capitalist, respectively.

What ‘communist’, ‘capitalist’ or whatever word is, is not only unimportant to the trump; it is crucial that the trump ignores all meaning. Their only and absolute priority is sorting robots – all positive for them, all negative for threats to them. Paying attention to the meaning of terms would be a bug in the software. It would complicate the performance of the algorithm and bring the asset back to human fallibility.

However, a robotic, self-assured urge is important for trumps. It is how they can convince non-trumps to pay attention to the meaning of the words as if it were the trump. It is also how they can wear down opponents and therefore achieve a new victory in their uninterrupted, infallible winning series.

The reach of people who can become trump:

There are part-time hobbyists and paid professional assets. It cannot be emphasized enough that they can pretend to care for whatever reason, indeed, because of their relentless robotic urge to care more than anyone else, even though they don’t care about robots at all. They are not ideologists; they ‘ideologize’ the trump-like formula that it disguises with a fake ideological mission.

They are often attracted to a mission because it offers them relief from doubt. Once involved in the mission, they adopt the trumpbotic formula, the same formula used by all trumpbots, including that of all rival trumpbot cults.

Some are born trumpbotic, some achieve trumpbotics and some have forced trumpbotics. When studying Nazi administrator Adolph Eichmann, political theorist Hannah Arendt identified the banality of evil, characterized by the rationalization of evil as Eichmann did with empty clichés.

I would add two other categories:

The condemnation of evil: Cruel sado narcissism, often congenital – born with unscrupulous trumpbotic tendencies, such as with Stalin.

The carnality of evil: The retribution of the humiliated, evil achieved by a desire for vengeful power as with incels, the involuntary celibate.

The banality of evil: Trumpbotics urged them to be denied education and to be accommodated in a culture undergoing a trumpbotic epidemic, such as with Eichmann.

Trumpbotic epidemiology:

Everyone is susceptible. Doubt, uncertainty and overwhelming are universal characteristics of human existence, a product of what distinguishes people from other organisms, our linguistic and technical ability that exposes us to more doubtful possibilities than we can handle. We trudge through life and try to find our way and continue to follow our course through a sandstorm of possibilities that, with internet, has become a sand typhoon of possibilities.

In the history of humanity, this would overwhelm internet time (21st Century ADHD) as the perfect sandstorm, a time of greatest susceptibility to a trump-like retreat in algorithmic self-assertion, people from different cultures who find shelter in the trumpbotic lifestyle. And the more trumpbotic cults pretend infallibility, the more it encourages other cults to respond in kind. The result is what we see today: infallibility battles between competing trumpbot cults.

In Trumpbot epidemics, the most resistant populations are those with a visceral aversion to confirmation bias. Confirmation bias is another name for the trumpbot algorithm: “If it confirms me, I listen, if it doesn’t confirm that I don’t listen.”

Almost all people recognize confirmation bias in others (“I hate smarties”), but many people think that because they see and hate a preference for confirmation in others, they should not be sensitive to it. I call this movement “Exempted by contempt.”