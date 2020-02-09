Herald Sun Tour: Mountain stages launch Jai Hindley to biggest victory in cycling career

Jai Hindley has covered a Herald Sun Tour to enjoy by cruising for the biggest win of his career and joining some of the biggest names of cyclists on the tour champions list.

Hindley won both mountain stages – Falls Creek and Mount Buller – and was an image of equilibrium during the 89.1km, 22-round circuit final on Sunday around the Royal Botanic Gardens won by sprinter Kaden Groves (Mitchelton-Scott).

The West Australian climber, who rides for the German WorldTour outfit Team Sunweb, finished 17 seconds for the young surprise package Sebastian Berwick (St George) and 36 seconds for champion Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) 2017.

“It’s the biggest win in my career. I’m pretty ecstatic,” Hindley said.

“It’s a relief to close the tour today and win the victory and pay all the boys back for all their hard work all week.”

Camera IconJai Hindley receives the trophy from the Herald Sun Tour winner. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Michael Klein

Hindley, 23, joins an illustrious honors list as the winner of Australia’s oldest stage race, including Chris Froome, Bradley Wiggins, Stuart O’Grady and Simon Gerrans.

“This is a huge win for me,” he said.

“It’s pretty awesome to get my name on that trophy; it has some pretty big names on it, and to be part of Australian cycling history.

“This race goes way back and there have been some big names and many great riders have ridden this race. My name on those trophy etchings is pretty unreal. “

Hindley said he didn’t take anything for granted when he entered the final stage, although it was a sprinter-friendly track that almost guaranteed had no impact on the overall standings.

Camera IconJai Hindley in control during the final phase of the Herald Sun Tour. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Michael Klein

“I was very nervous, but I had every confidence in my boys and they drove great all day and controlled the race, just like they had done all week and I can’t thank them enough,” he said.

“It was a pretty big Aussie summer of racing with a few ups and downs.

“We had a super young team. We made a few mistakes in Tour Down Under and I think that by coming here we can really put the puzzle together. “

Hindley and Team Sunweb were a late participant in the Herald Sun Tour after a difficult time at Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

“The atmosphere a week ago was a little different than today, so to go back (to Europe) we are happy that we did the race and it was great to keep this group together for another week and to continue with their teamwork, “said sports director Luke Roberts.

“Last year, Jai had a podium in the Tour of Poland, so during the WorldTour stage races of a week, he showed that he can compete with the best.

“I’m sure there are more chances this year and he can get some confidence out of this race.”

GROWES CAPS IMPRESSIVE WEEK IN STYLE

He flew in with a helicopter and then Kaden Groves flew by bike to win the final leg of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in the Royal Botanic Gardens.

Groves and his Mitchelton-Scott teammates had made their long transfer from Mt Buller easier by team owner Gerry Ryan, who called in the air support.

And the upcoming sprinter returned the favor and won the 89.1km circuit race for teammate Dion Smith and Dutchman Moreno Hofland in a blistering 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Camera icon Kaden Groves by Mitchelton-Scott receives a champagne shower. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Michael Klein

“I was very grateful to Gerry. It was certainly a first experience for many of the boys and it made Buller’s journey easy, “Groves said.

In a hectic final, Groves held the third wheel on the last of 22 climbs on the hill of Anderson Street and took the second position in the last corner before saluting the line.

“The finish was hard enough for me, it was really suitable for me and it was hard enough to drop some of the other fast guys and I’m happy to win,” he said.

“There were many gears. I wasn’t sure if I would have the legs to come over (the hill), but everyone hurt and the finish was a headwind.

Camera icon Kaden Groves. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Michael Klein

“I took the barrier, everyone had to get in the wind, so it would have been very difficult to come over.”

It ended a fantastic week for the 21-year-old, who won two stages and came second in another in his three sprint options.

“The boys were perfect to keep me fresh at every stage and bring me to the finish as smoothly as possible,” Groves said.

EAT, SLEEP, DRIVE, REPEAT

It is an old saying that Ben Hill adopted during the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, even when his legs were about to collapse.

During five consecutive days of this race, the 30-year-old from Scone in New South Wales emptied the tank to get himself into the front group in search of sprint points.

His relentless pursuit was rewarded in the fifth and final stage at the Royal Botanic Gardens when he was confirmed as the winner of the green jersey of Australia’s oldest stage race.

“We knew that if Kaden (Groves) won the stage and I didn’t get any points, which was a real possibility, he would win the (green) jersey, so I had to get in front and take some points to be sure and I took that first sprint, “a delighted Hill said.

Ben Hill camera icon. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Michael Klein

“I was really relieved after the first sprint and after the second sprint when I sewed it, it was a very good feeling.”

But the win was made even sweeter after the stage 3 drama, where Hill briefly lost the green jersey when he was misled not to contest the first intermediate sprint on the roads to Wangaratta before stopping cramp for the second.

“Phase 3 was quite a low point in the tour and I honestly didn’t know how to back up, but I ate a lot, slept well and woke up surprisingly well the next morning,” Hill said.

“I think that if you’re in the break for the first two or three days, everyone will give up and it’s a lot less stressful, but it’s far less satisfying than having to fight all the way to the finish.

“I was able to keep finding myself in the movements and it all worked out.”

.