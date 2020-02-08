Helen Joseph Hospital flooded after heavy rains [videos]

According to SAfm News, the Ministry of Health and Infrastructure Development in Gauteng “sent teams together to intervene in health facilities that are affected by the heavy rains”.

This follows after videos and photos of the flooded corridors of the Helen Joseph Hospital started to spread online. An internet user, @CeciliaMpofu, shared a video about the emergency room on Twitter.

The patients sit in the emergency room, ankle deep in the water. The emergency services of the city of Johannesburg have already published a video on the social media platform.

It was taken in the emergency room’s delivery zone by Helen Joseph. The road leading to the drop zone, including the parking lots, was flooded.

Watch: Helen Joseph flooded

Photos were also sent to Gauteng Weather’s Twitter account (@tWeatherSA). The staff had tried unsuccessfully to stem the rainwater flow.

This caused an outcry from Internet users when a user, @MjakeswakoKasi, asked if SAWS should not notify the city of Johannesburg “to provide additional paramedics and trained personnel to help with the flooding.”

This is an evolving story, with more to come.