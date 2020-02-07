Heavy thunderstorms and hail can be expected in the northwest

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a weather warning for severe thunderstorms with the possibility of hail and harsh conditions in Dwarsberg, northwest, expected on Friday evening.

Weather warning: Harsh conditions can be expected in the south of Dwarsberg

The weather service has warned that the violent thunderstorms with the possibility of hail, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to pass by around 3:50 p.m. in the southwest and south of Dwarsberg.

Weather data also showed that rough weather will likely head southeast towards Phatsima around 9:00 p.m. in the evening.

Warning: 07/02/2020 15h50 TO: 07/02/2020 21h00 Heavy thunderstorms – with possible hail, heavy rains and strong winds are observed southwest and south of Dwarsberg in the northwest and move southeast towards Phatsima.

– SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 7, 2020

How is the weather in Northwest on Friday February 7th?

Saws said most parts of the northwest province will have wet and stormy weather on Friday, February 7th. Indoor temperatures between 30 – 34 ° C were observed.

North West weather at a glance: 7.2.2020 pic.twitter.com/8Ax62YFmVu

– SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 7, 2020

So you stay safe during thunderstorms

Heavy thunderstorms should be seen as potentially dangerous. For this reason, we have put together some useful tips on how to play it safe in this rough time of rain and thunder.

If you are outdoors:

Postpone any trip or activity;

Find a safe, closed shelter.

Try not to touch the floor. Lightning causes electrical currents on the surface of the earth, which can be fatal over a distance of more than 30 m. and

Keep away from concrete floors or walls. A bolt of lightning can go through metal wires or rods in concrete walls or floors.

If you are inside: