Heavy rainfall from NSW fires

Heavy rainfall over a large part of the NSW is “breaking the back” of the state’s horror bushfire season, but also keeps the emergency services busy with coastal flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that heavy rain up to 200 mm is possible at night in the central coastal area of ​​the state, including Greater Sydney, the Central Coast, Illawarra, Southern Highlands and Blue Mountains.

This can cause “potentially life-threatening” flash floods and commuters are advised to postpone non-essential journeys in those areas, the agency says.

Up to 300 millimeters is recorded in some parts of the north coast with similar totals expected in the Sydney basin by the end of the weekend.

Bad weather caused damage to the Sydney train network on Friday night, temporarily damaging the signal equipment at Lidcombe and delaying some services by more than 90 minutes.

The equipment has been repaired, but Transport for NSW has advised commuters to continue to allow extra travel time because of major delays.

BOM acting NSW manager Jane Golding says that rain can flood roads in the city, but will fall much less in the drought-stricken west.

“Most of the rain seems to affect coastal areas and the east side of the gorge,” Golding told reporters on Friday.

The NSW State Emergency Service has responded to 683 jobs throughout the state since the wet weather arrived on Wednesday.

In the northern river area, a car was washed off a road in Glenreagh, and in Tyagarah two people had to be rescued from a caravan because of rising water.

“Most of the damage so far has been the leaking roofs, damaged property, fallen trees and stranded motorists, some of whom have tried to drive through flooded areas,” SES Commissioner Carlene York said on Friday.

The SES will move resources to the Illawarra and the south coast during the weekend while the weather system moves south.

“The areas damaged by fire will entail additional risks if the heavy water and the floods go through (with) more chance of fallen trees and more runoff,” said Ms. York.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says the rain “breaks the back” of the horror bushfire season.

“The rain is good for companies and farms and is also very good for putting out some of these fires that we have been dealing with for many, many months,” the commissioner told ABC TV on Friday.

“We don’t want to see much widespread damage and flood disruption, but it is certainly a welcome change in the relentless campaign of warm, dry weather.”

There are currently 38 fires burning on NSW.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for severe weather conditions on Friday for heavy rainfall, harmful winds, abnormally high water and harmful surf that stretches along the coast from parts of the northern rivers to the south coast.

There are also dangerous surf warnings off the coast of Macquarie, the coast of Hunter, the coast of Sydney, the coast of Illawarra, the coast of Batemans and the coast of Eden.

Wind warnings have been issued for the Hunter coast, Macquarie coast, Sydney coast and Ilawarra coast, while small flood warnings apply to the Bellinger, Kalang, Orara and Paroo rivers.

Parts of the northwestern slopes and plains and the northern subareas are also subject to a severe thunderstorm.

