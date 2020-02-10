Heads Up For Tails Eyes Tier 2 cities with over 20 new stores

The Delhi-based retailer expects the expansion to generate huge demand

Pet Care startup Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) has announced the opening of its new stores in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Kolkata.

The startup wants to reach Tier 2 cities and increase its number of branches to over 20 branches by the end of the year, which increases the total number of branches to 50 branches.

The Delhi-based retailer is also considering international expansion this year by opening its first proprietary store in Singapore and intending to expand its international reach. The brand anticipates high demand from the expansion.

Approximately 60% of the company’s business is done through offline business, while 40% of demand is from online channels. “It is really exciting to see how our plan is implemented. It is overwhelming to see our little domestic brand grow year after year. We ended 2019 with a record high and saw growth of 91% year over year, ”said Rashi Sanon Narang, founder of HUFT, in a statement.

The startup founded by Narang in 2008 is a retailer of pet products. The products include comfortable and tailor-made dog beds, chic collars and leashes, fashionable dog clothes and accessories for pets and animal lovers. The brand also offers its own range of organic care products such as shampoos, conditioners, dry bath shampoo and treats for pets of human quality. The startup currently has 28 branches across India.

“We have just started and are very excited to see our brand grow both nationally and internationally,” added Sanon. The startup closed a $ 10 million pre-series A round of financing in September 2019 to expand B2B sales. The investment was managed by a group of family offices, HNIs and existing project promoters.

The startup’s maximum demand comes from millennials and young couples between the ages of 24 and 35. “Heads Up for Tails is on a growth path as we saw strong sales in 2019 and hope that we can continue to drive the same growth momentum in 2020,” said Samarth Narang, CEO of Heads Up For Tails.

In India, pet food accounts for more than two thirds of the market sales, and the areas of care and health care are also growing enormously in cities. Many startups use technology to participate in the rapidly growing pet market.

Wag, a startup supported by SoftBank, is a unicorn and a Gurugram-based online pet care portal, DogSpot.in, that Raise an undisclosed amount of funds from Ratan Tata, along with some new and existing investors. Some other prominent startups that focus on pets are Waggle.in, Collar Folk, Doggie Dabbas from Gurugram, and Dogsee Chew.

Heads Up For Tails will continue to focus on maximizing the quality of products and services for our pet owners. “We are confident that our expansion plans will deliver higher results and further expand the pet care market in India,” added Narang.

The brand is also on a fast pace and plans to employ more than 100 people in its core team and stores. By the end of this year there will be 345 employees. The position is in senior and middle management positions.

