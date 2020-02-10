Hawks arrests six suspects related to the Free State Bank fraud syndicate

The Free State Directorate for Criminal Investigation (Hawks) has arrested six suspects connected to a criminal network that has allegedly produced fraudulent pay slips and proof of payment.

Hawks prominently arrest on the Free State Bank fraud network

The scheme, said Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, defrauded one of the leading banks of over 6.6 million rupees.

The six suspects, aged between 31 and 47, were arrested in 121 cases, including fraud, counterfeiting, expression, money laundering and gang-related activities.

“The arrests are based on an investigation launched by the Free State Serious Corruption Investigations in 2017, in which the suspects allegedly prepared payslips and evidence of employment, and also applied for luxury vehicle financing and credit facilities.

“After the approval of the loans, the suspects are said to have disappeared. They have amassed over 6.6 million rand in their illegal dealings with one of the country’s leading banks, ”said Mulaudzi.

He said the transactions would be facilitated by the bank employee who has since been fired.

The fraudsters used the stolen money for this

Six vehicles, including a BMW 220i, a BMW 320d, a BMW X-Drive, two VW Golf GTI and a Mercedes Benz Coupé, were bought by the suspects for over R 5 million, and an estimated R 800,000 were acquired through loans ,

Glen Ceaser (31), Veronica Crouch (30), Jolene Crouch (35), Chillerboy Floyd Buys (37), Mosa Harrinton Tseleli (36) and Simon Cornelius Botha (46) appeared shortly before the Magistrate Court in Bloemfonten.

A security deposit of 2,000 R2 was granted to all suspects under strict conditions.

Mulaudzi said the six are expected to appear before the same court on March 2, 2020.

“Arrest warrants have been issued against the other pending suspects because they did not appear in court today. With the support of the Asset Forfeiture Unit, a lifestyle audit of the suspects is carried out. Three more suspects are still being sought, ”he said.

National Hawks chief Gen. Godfrey Lebeya recommended the arrests.

“I have instructed the team to arrest the remaining, or better still, they should turn themselves over to the investigative team.

“We will also do our best to make sure there is enough traction to recover the data stolen from the bank,” he said.