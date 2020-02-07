Has a new golf course in the backyard reversed the season of Patrick Mahomes? Could be? (OK, probably not)

Of course we like to hear stories here at Golf Digest about how the game helped people in other sports win championships. There was Steve Kerr’s promise to give Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala an Augusta National start time that stimulated the Golden State Warriors dynasty in 2015. Golf also appeared to play a crucial role in the Kansas City Chiefs who won their first Super Bowl in half a century. OK, so maybe “crucial” is a bit stretchy.

But on the day Patrick Mahomes sustained a knee injury in a week 7 game against the Denver Broncos that endangered the reigning season of the NFL MVP, the finishing touches were put to his own backyard in his home town in Kansas City. Coincidence? Yes, this is definitely a complete coincidence. HOWEVAH, Mahomes can hardly be stopped since the delivery of the green. Is it possible that the new green has lifted his mind during his forced free time to speed up his return? Everything is possible, right?

Regardless of the exact reason, Mahomes only missed two games with a dislocated knee, returned to throw more than 400 meters in his first game, and the rest is history when he won Super Bowl MVP. Don’t you just like a happy ending? And now, if Mahomes doesn’t throw bewildering deep balls, he’s probably working on his short game here:

“The experience was extraordinary,” says Michael Lehrer, the founder of Home Green Advantage, who installed the green. “Everyone in his house, especially his girlfriend, Brittany, were the most helpful, down-to-earth customers I have had. Now it’s time for Patrick to remove that handicap!”

Given the athletic ability of Mahomes – have you seen the beer he held with one hand during the Chiefs parade? – that wouldn’t take long.

