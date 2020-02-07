Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have participated in their first joint public contract since they stopped working as members of the British royal family, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a JPMorgan Chase event in Miami, where Harry gave a speech.

The couple left Britain in a shock movement last month and stepped back from royal duties to pursue financial independence instead.

JPMorgan Chase is the largest US bank by assets. It is not known if Harry was paid for the speech at the 1 Hotel in South Beach in Miami.

“I can confirm that the Sussex people attended a JPMorgan meeting in Miami yesterday where the duke spoke,” a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said Friday.

Harry and Meghan live with their son Archie in a luxury mansion outside Victoria on the west coast of Canada.

A clear majority of Canadians believe that their country does not have to pay for their safety, according to a poll by Nanos Research for CTV from Monday.

Canada is a parliamentary monarchy and Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is the reigning head of state. The prince is sixth in line with the throne.

However, 77 percent felt that Candian taxpayers should not punch because the Sussexes are not in Canada as representatives of the sovereign.

No official announcement has been made about the issue of security, or who will cover the bill, now that they have officially abandoned their royal duties.

© 2020 AFP

