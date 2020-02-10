Hamza Ali Abbasi criticizes the “intolerance” that blocks Zindagi Tamasha’s release

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed a religious group for blocking the release of the film Zindagi Tamasha. He expressed his concerns in a video that was posted on his YouTube channel.

Hamza Ali Abbasi, who has said goodbye to the entertainment industry, tried to convince that the film Zindagi Tamasha is not anti-Islam, but is talking about the respect of religious scholars.

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s response came in response to threats by disgruntled members of a religious-political party to cause chaos if the film was released.

“I don’t take names because I don’t believe in pointing, but a certain religious-political group is trying to prohibit the release of Zindagi Tamasha. I generally want to ask everyone who is against the film to do it first to deal with the subject.

A request to those who are calling for the Zindagi Tamasha film to be banned. Please listen to this and think. https://t.co/gbHlMy6dfd

– Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) February 7, 2020

“It is in no way disrespectful Naat Khwans (Naat reciters) or religion in general. It’s about the greater responsibility of religious figures in society, because of which they have to impose certain restrictions on themselves, ”said Hamza.

However, he warned that those protesting the release of a film violated the teachings of Islam, and called for none of the actors, directors, team members of the film, and censorship officials to have a hideous agenda to downplay Islam.

He compared the violent backlash with the intolerance of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and feared that if it were not checked, Pakistan would also fall victim to intolerance.

“If you have any objections to the content of Zindagi Tamasha, raise it loudly. It is your right. However, if you justify your intolerance, there is no difference between you and an RSS representative in India, ”said Hamza.

“Please, for God’s sake, refrain from such behavior. I would also like to inform the competent authorities that if you continue to tolerate such calls by non-state actors, the day will not be far when an extremist terrorist like Narendra Modi arrives in Pakistan power comes for whatever reason, ”concluded Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The film’s planned release in January was postponed after religious political parties, particularly Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), convicted the film for humiliating clerics and Islam’s values.

While the uncertainty surrounding the release of the film is emerging, TLP chief Khadim Rizvi said that he would not allow the film to be released at all costs. The film would be released “over his body,” said Khadim Rizvi in ​​an alarming statement.