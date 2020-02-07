Hamas welcomes Jerusalem’s attack as a “response” to the Trump – Raw Story peace plan

Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas welcomed a car-rattling in Jerusalem that wounded 12 Israeli troops on Thursday as a “practical response” to US President Donald Trump’s controversial peace plan.

In a statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the attack was part of “resistance” operations, including a series of demonstrations in the occupied West Bank, but he stopped claiming responsibility.

“The resistance works everywhere in the West Bank – the clashes between our people in the far south of the West Bank and the resistance operation in the heart of occupied Jerusalem – are a practical response from our people to Trump’s announcement of the liquidation deal,” said Qassem.

A 19-year-old Palestinian was shot dead Thursday morning in clashes in Jenin on the North West Bank, while a teenager was killed in clashes in the flashpoint-southern city of Hebron on Wednesday.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, but is blacklisted as a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States, has been waging three wars with Israel since 2008.

Trump’s proposals gave Israel the green light for settlements and other territories in the occupied West Bank, while the disputed city of Jerusalem was also recognized as the undivided capital of Israel.

It demanded that Hamas disarmed and that Gaza be handed over to the Palestinian Authority based in the West Bank.

Palestinians of all factions rejected Trump’s plan and accused him of bias toward Israel.

Since the plan was announced, rockets and mortar rounds were fired almost daily from Gaza to Israel, leading to retaliation air and artillery strikes. No victims were reported on either side.

In an interview published on the official Hamas website on Thursday, the leader of the Ismail Haniya group rejected calls for disarmament and said that the group “would continue with our power-building strategy, including in the West Bank and Jerusalem, until we can free our homeland. “

