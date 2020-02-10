Half a million insect species are threatened with extinction: scientists – Raw Story

Half of the million animal and plant species on earth facing extinction are insects, and their disappearance could be catastrophic for humanity, scientists said in a “warning to humanity.”

“The current crisis of insect extinction is very worrying,” said Pedro Cardoso, biologist at the Finnish Natural History Museum and lead author of a study published Monday.

“But what we know is just the tip of the iceberg,” he told AFP.

The disappearance of insects that fly, crawl, dig, jump and walk on water is part of a massive extinction event, only the sixth in the last half billion years.

The last one was 66 million years ago, when a wandering space rock wiped out land-based dinosaurs and most other life forms.

This time we are to blame.

“Human activity is responsible for almost all decline and extinction of insect populations,” Cardoso told AFP.

The main causes are the declining and affected habitat, followed by pollutants – especially insecticides – and invasive species.

Overexploitation – more than 2000 types of insects are part of human nutrition – and climate change is also taking its toll.

The decline of butterflies, beetles, ants, bees, wasps, flies, crickets and dragonflies has consequences that go far beyond their own downfall.

“With insect extinction, we lose much more than species,” Cardoso said.

“Many insect species are vital providers of services that are irreplaceable”, including pollination, nutrient cycles and pest control.

– Biodiversity “hotspots” –

In the United States alone, these ‘ecosystem services’ are worth $ 57 billion (€ 52 billion) per year.

Worldwide, crops that require insect pollination have an economic value of at least $ 235-577 billion per year, according to the UN Biodiversity Science Panel, known as IPBES.

Many animals rely on abundant insects to survive.

For example, a sharp drop in the number of birds in Europe and the United States has been associated with the collapse of insect populations decimated by the use of pesticides.

Scientists estimate the number of insect species at around 5.5 million. Only a fifth of them has been identified and named.

“The number of endangered and extinct insect species is sadly underestimated because there are so many rare or unwritten,” Cardoso said.

The Red List of Endangered Species of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has assessed only about 8,400 species of insects out of a million that are known to exist.

Five to 10 percent of all insect species have died out since the industrial era started some 200 years ago.

Half of the native species of plants and vertebrate animals occur exclusively in around three dozen biodiversity hotspots that are 2.5 percent of the Earth’s surface.

“These hotspots probably harbor a similar percentage of endemic insect species,” said the study titled “Scientists are warning humanity about insect extinction,” published in Conservation Biology.

A quarter of a century ago, nature conservation scientists issued a “Warning to Mankind” about the collapse of nature. In 2017 they issued a second warning, signed by 15,000 scientists.

© 2020 AFP