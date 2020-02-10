GVD: Parole absconder accused of shooting at cop in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –
A probation officer who, according to the police, was shot at a fugitive task force agent has arrived
detention, according to the police of Grand Rapids.
On February 4, the police say 27-year-old
Maxamillion Schoten at the officer, who was not injured in the incident. Long
was not arrested then.
It happened around 2 p.m.. on Sherman Street SE near Dolbee Avenue in the Baxter district of Grand Rapids. No one else was injured in the incident.
Grand Rapids police told news 8
at the time that Long had to be considered ‘violent’ and ‘dangerous’.
Further details on a long Monday
arrest was not immediately available.
News 8 has a crew busy getting
more information. Come back with woodtv.com for updates.
