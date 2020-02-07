Guy’s decision to tell his father about “Karen” Memes failed after his aunt discovered Karen – and drew a “Karen”

A man discovered that his aunt Karen was arguing while shopping and said to his father:

“That’s something of Karen.”

Being a baby boomer, the father had no idea of ​​the popular meme, which happened to be called “Karen” – a pejorative applied to entitled white women who make scenes in public.

When used as an insult, a “Karen” is usually characterized as a white woman in her 30s and 40s who is a mother with children, a likely anti-vaxxer and usually asks to “talk to a store manager” .

So Redditor “Bigringcycling” informed his father of the jargon term.

In the “Today I F * d Up” thread, the OP described the dinner debacle that followed after his father used the newly acquired knowledge for some meta-level antics.

“My family likes to share too much. This lack of filtering sometimes tends to put people in trouble because not all information is provided, even if it is meant to be harmless.” “My parents are a bit older (prime ‘Ok, Boomer’ age). I recently spoke with my father on the phone because his birthday dinner was a few days later.” I asked how my mother was doing and he tells me further how my mother and aunt (Karen) were in the store and the cashier made a mistake. “” My aunt went to the cashier and asked to see the manager. My mother was shocked and tried to calm her down, but she didn’t have it. “

“Then I said to my father,” That’s such a Karen thing. ” He goes on to say, “Yes, your aunt does that a lot.” I tell him, “That’s the funny part, the Karen meme is real.”

Here are some examples of the Karen meme.

“It is when a entitled (mostly white) woman gets angry at the smallest mistake and asks for the manager.”

“My father thought this was hilarious and I explain it in more detail. I send him a few links to sites that explained it online.”

“He thinks this is all hilarious and she even has the Karen haircut.”

Pandora’s box was officially open.

“This sends him the rabbit hole of the Google images and the next day he sends me random” Karens “meme’s that do Karen things and add” Your aunt did this last week “or” I think this is about your aunt. ” “This leads to his birthday dinner with an extended family.” My father’s birthday dinner is going well. Everyone has a good time, good food and drinks, etc. Suddenly my aunt (a few seats down) leans forward. and the table shouts loudly “Hey (my name), what is this all about making a meme about me?” “

“I answer” Huh? ” She then tells me that my father has sent her all these memes about things she has done. He has not given her the context that it is a generic Internet meme and what it is about. “

“Now my aunt thinks I made all these memes about her events in real life.” “Right now the whole family thinks I made this meme on the internet about my aunt’s antics in public. There is a back and forth discussion about being really rude to me. She pulls a Karen and starts chewing me out ”

“In the meantime, I look at my father like W-T-F, I am at the back.”

“My father finally intervenes to say that this is just a random viral internet thing and that I didn’t make it up behind my aunt’s back.”

“Even after explaining, she is a bit irritated. It is clear that she is ashamed that she looks so much like a” Karen “and could not tell the difference between the stories online and her own encounters.”

Editors shared their observations about the Karen meme coming to life.

“She was ashamed that she couldn’t see the difference between her life and the memes. The shame. Karen becomes aware of herself. ” – Mdepietro “I wanted to say that this hopefully leads to a moment of self-reflection and a change of behavior, but we all know that Karen is currently trying to find the internet manager to remove these defamatory memes.” – batmattman “And when Karen finds the manager of the internet, Karen will let the manager know that Karen is friends with the owner of the internet.” – Seemed reasonable. Then you have to wonder if the self-awareness that kills her in the face would encourage her to let her act together. “A bit of ‘oh god, am I really doing this?” Has potential “- jarris123” Every Karen can become aware, but a true Karen will double her choices, probably with a Bible verse included. “- can’t remember” Release the Karen! ” “100ft woman gets up out of the ocean and demands to see the manager.” – whatisabaggins55

If the meme fits.

“She couldn’t see the difference between the memes and her own life, that’s great. I hope she had some sort of revelation afterwards” – Tiger_irl “This is surreal, as if this f * cking is crazy funny. God that is so uncomfortable for her, realizing that the memes were not about her, but she is just exactly like all other chores, and the way she acted towards you has only solidified it. F * ck it is perfect “- -SENDHELP-

A woman, also named Karen, learned to embrace the meme.

“The first few times I saw the Karen memes or stories, I was a bit offended. Now I love it!” “I even used them to my advantage. I joked with people by saying,” Don’t let me get all Karen on you. ” Yes, my name is Karen and I have had the hair cut that I have since changed. “” Now I ask friends and family to send me Karen memes. Sorry your aunt doesn’t get it. ” – karebear66

This is getting deep.

“I think the Karen meme is a bit overloaded and loses its roots. On the other hand, if someone thinks every Karen meme is about them, that might be a hint to let them do at least part of their actions to guess.” I take from this message that she has become a little more self-conscious and perhaps thinks a little differently about the situations in the future before she acts. “” But remember: for every Karen there is an anti-Karen. Someone who lets us ruin ourselves and not worry or demand compensation if it is completely reasonable to do so. “- monneyy” HAHA Karen is made aware of her own Karen, she gets a level of self-awareness that she didn’t have before, I wonder if Karen will upgrade or evolve to a new Karen now that she sees herself reflected in this meme? ” “” That is the power of the meme, it exposed itself to itself, what will happen next? ” “Will she remain a Karen even if all her behavior is so predictably represented by a meme?” – honest anonymous777

Aunt Karen may have revealed her true colors, but our hearts go out to all the anti-Karens out there.

