Guy Angers internet after telling his biological teenage daughter that he never wants to talk to her again

If you are not prepared for brutal honesty, do not ask Reddit serious questions.

This is especially true for the popular AITA (which stands for “Am I The A $ hole?”) SubReddit.

One man finds out how brutal the honesty of Reddit can be. Throwawaypaoqi placed a controversial question and received his answer in unclear terms.

Those of you who have experience with leaving the parents may experience the following as difficult reading.

We don’t know the name of this man, so for the sake of this article, let’s just call him the standard term “Original Poster,” or simply OP.

As a teenager, OP got his girlfriend at the time pregnant.

The girlfriend was not right about abortion or adoption and wanted to keep the child. OP was not about that life.

He told his girlfriend frankly that if she continued pregnancy, he would leave her.

She was sure she would not have an abortion, so he kept his word. It was easy for him to walk away without consequences because his parents were moving to another state at that time.

OP called it “good timing” – which might not have been the best phrasing if he wanted Reddit to be sympathetic, but we’re ahead of ourselves …

He told his girlfriend never to contact him again unless it was for child benefits, left and continued his life as if nothing ever happened.

Fast forward sixteen years and OP is now married with a brand new baby. He says that he is doing well in life and that things look good.

His now teenage biological daughter contacted him on social media and asked him to meet. He agreed because he wanted to “treat it like a man.”

OP met the girl in person, had a chat with her and then told her “in not uncertain terms” to never contact him again. He had a family and was not interested in her.

The child left angrily and called him a few choice words on the way out. When OP told the story to his sister, he was surprised to find that his sister agreed that he was terrible.

Then he turned to Reddit.

“Am I the A $ hole to tell my biological daughter that I never want to talk to her again? I (32 million) are married to my wife, we can now call Faye (29F) for two years. We have a son (1) We generally do well in life and things look good. “” 16 years ago I got my girlfriend at the time (then 16F now, 32F now) pregnant. I wore a condom but it still happened “She wanted to keep the baby. I told her that I will leave her if she does. I was too young to be a father. My parents were able at that time so it was good timing. I told her I never want her to contact me again unless it is about child benefit. “” Well, my bio daughter (16F) contacted me on Facebook and asked me to meet each other in person … I knew that I had to treat this as a man, so I agreed. “” We met and I explained the situation how we were planning on pregnancy, which she did not know. She seemed surprised by that revelation. “” She thought it was planned … another lie her mother told her. Well, I told her in uncertain terms: “I respect you for coming to meet me. But I want to no relationship with you. I have a family now. Please don’t contact me anymore. “” She just got up and left angry, but not before she called me a $ hole in my face. ” “My sister agreed that I was a $ hole. Was I? How else did I have to deal with this?” – Throwawaypaoqi

Being a teenage parent is something that not everyone can, should or should do. Many people have faced the situation and made the same choices as OP.

We may not pass judgment, but Reddit certainly did.

As we said, do not ask for the opinion of Reddit if you are not fully prepared for the possibility of absolute decimation.

Reddit came in like a wrecking ball, people.

“You are the a. She did not ask to be born, she grew up without her father and she wanted to get to know you.” “You made a mistake and now you have to deal with it! Another human being hurts for your mistake.” “Poor girl 😔” – XYYV “I suppose the woman is the reason he did this because she doesn’t even know that the daughter exists. What other reason is there to cut your 16-year-old child (who didn’t do it? “even asked for something other than to meet you) from your life? “” If I were the wife and my child’s father told me he had another child he never mentioned and he told her to leave him alone when she contacted him, well, I wouldn’t want to that he is a father for my child … “- Rayyychelwrites” The whole “I now have a family” really caused me pain to read. OP, you are so much. “That poor girl didn’t do anything wrong. How will your other children feel that you know you have refused a relationship with their sister?” If I found out that mine was so cold-hearted, I would probably reconsider the relationship. “- FloptimusCrime8” You are the $. “How else did I have to deal with this?” “Maybe you act as an adult? It looks like you’re stuck at 16, you haven’t even let her express it, that’s just disrespectful. “- Jaime0007” Yes, you are the a-hole. You have a girl pregnant, you left her and told her not to contact you anymore. “” Fast forward and the child is an adult so it is clear that she wants to meet her father and you treat her like shit. The fact that you have nothing to do with her makes you a $ hole and the fact that you have just left your pregnant girlfriend after you find her makes you a $ hole. “My sister agreed that I was an asshole.” Was I? How else should I handle this? “I mean, if you didn’t want to have anything to do with her, I guess you had to deal like that, but it still makes you a $ hole. “” That is as I say “hey I want to rob a bank, so I did how else should I handle this?” – rahimmoore26 “She is sixteen, not six, she is two years from growing up. A relationship with her having a baby does not mean she is raising a small child, but it can be as good as having her have lunch once a month or an “how are you?” text. “” Your ex did all the upbringing, all you have to do is just be in her life and even that is too much to ask? “” At the age of sixteen she is even old enough to understand if you have hair would explain that you are willing to keep in touch with her, but want to take it easy, but to essentially tell her that she must go because you now have a family?! Yeah YTA and not at all treated as ‘a man’ “- RavishingRoses” My guess is that OP never told his wife that he has a daughter, and wants to keep hiding that fact, so deciding to be heartless for a 16 year old is the perfect solution to his problems. Spineless and selfish to the highest degree. “- this ultimate” My father, who is autistic, had me as an accident with my mother after a 1 night stand. She held me in spite of his wishes and he was technically not my father until I was 6 at which point he manned. “” And though he still says he never had children n wanted and regretted having a child, he still calls me his favorite accident and took the time to see me when he could. And even if he had another girlfriend at the time, she was completely behind me and him. “” I was not her son but I was treated the way I was and it made me feel great having a 2nd family. “an autistic man can form a man, you too. Although he was late, he still became my father.” “You are not only 16 years late, but you spit in her face when she only wants to meet the other person who brought her into this world. You are a $ hole, not a small $ hole, a big gaping ugly $ hole. “- I_have_no_sanctuary

This is where things are downright dramatic.

OP responded with more information while people posted comments. We will admit, he looked more like a jerk, but the situation was tough.

If he hoped to make himself look less awful by adding more details, he failed. Unfortunately. Here are some quotes from the comments he has added everywhere.

Warning: Incoming Dumpster Fire!

“I am actually a good father. I have raised my son well. And I will have more children. My biological daughter is only my technical daughter. I do not consider her my real daughter.” $ hole, fine. I don’t care what gender you are. But if you want to say that I am not a real man, it only means something if you are another man who says that to me. “I think it’s okay to accept that I’m a $ hole, just think it’s strange how women think they know what a real man is. If someone is going to criticize my masculinity, they might as well be other men. I do it doesn’t tell women that they don’t behave like a “real” woman. “” I ran away because I had better priorities. My university education and my career. All worth it. “” Assuming you’re a woman I’m tired of women telling men how they should be men. If I told a woman how she should be a woman, I wouldn’t hear it stop. “What about men stopping telling women what it’s like? does it mean to be a woman? ” “So what about women who stop telling men how to be men? I had better things to do at 16. I had a life. “” She’s not my daughter. I now have a family. “” My wife knows the situation about my lying and emotionally crazy ex, yes. She knows I had a child with her. She also knows that my ex cannot be trusted. “” I went to a highly ranked university and earn quite a bit. So I’m not stupid. “- Throwawaypaoqi

Wow … I can’t help but wonder what his reaction would be if it were a 16-year-old son instead of a daughter.

