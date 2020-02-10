Guilt affects the number of marriages in the United States among young people

According to new research, more than one in three (37%) young Americans postpone getting married due to debt.

A poll of 1,000 millennials and 1,000 Gen Zers – 84% of the younger generations with debts – considered postponing their relationship to the next level or postponing it because they first wanted to pay off their debts.

Due to debts, 37% postpones obligations, while another 37% waits for marriage. Another 25% have stopped moving in with their partner, while 29% have postponed the purchase of a house.

At the same time, debt is no longer taboo for younger generations.



Conducted by OnePoll in collaboration with Laurel Road, a digital loan platform, the survey investigated the relationship dynamics and financial habits of 1,000 millennials and 1,000 Gen Zers.

The results show that 81% of the respondents understand that debts are common among their colleagues – and that they do not want this to be negatively influenced in their romantic relationships.

The results also showed that a third (33%) of respondents currently have debts they want to pay off, but younger generations are trying to be proactive and seek advice on the best way to handle their finances.

Almost three in five (58%) respondents reveal that they found out their partner’s fault within a year of being together.

However, if it is the most appropriate time to disclose debt to a partner, the results show that a third party (34%) considers it appropriate to inform his significant other about his debt within six months of entering into a committed relationship .

Interestingly, as many as 84% ​​of respondents are open about discussing their debt with a partner.

However, the survey suggests that this openness is not always immediate. Of those with debts, almost half (49%) avoided discussing their debt with a partner when it comes into conversation and 65% are currently hiding that debt from their partners.

As a result, millennials and Gen Zers go to their partners for money advice and support. Seventy-six percent of those interviewed say that they often ask their partner for advice on how to best manage their financial situation.

Millennials and Gen Zers not only support general advice, but also support and encourage their partners to be proactive with regard to their finances and debts.

Fifty-five percent of respondents worked with their partner on a budget or payment plan, while another 36% examined refinancing options in an effort to help each other manage the debt of the other.

“Debt and personal finances can be a tricky topic for even the most stable couples, but it is essential to be open about your debt when you start a relationship,” said Alyssa Schaefer, Chief Marketing Officer for Laurel Road.

“Our research also showed that student debts in particular have become a widespread financial concern among millennials and likely to be the same for Gen Z. It is encouraging to see the empathy that younger generations have developed for each other.”

Almost half (38%) of those whose partners have talked to them about their debt have offered to take on it.

More than half (56%) would be willing to help their partner pay off student loans, while 38% would be willing to help their partner with their credit card debt.

Unfortunately, having debts can also be a dealbreaker for many. Forty-six percent considered breaking off things with a partner about student loans, while another 28% considered ending a relationship because of credit card debt.

That said, millennials and Gen Zers reveal that openness about their finances makes their relationships thrive. Seventy-four percent say they talk about their financial situation with their partners and getting their advice strengthens their relationship.

Schaefer said:

“Not only are younger generations more empathetic about the common financial pressure of their significant others, but they provide useful advice and support.” “Millennials and Gen Zers have an incomprehensible amount of information within reach, which is why advice from a partner or peer is so highly regarded – it is the trust factor.” “We were very happy to see this trust factor come through. this every day through our Refer-a-Friend Program. ”

TOP 5 WAYS MILLENNIALS AND GEN ZERS TREAT ABOUT DEBT WITH THEIR PARTNER

Avoid discussing debts if they are discussed 49% Decision to withhold information on debt by 45% Share how much debt they currently have 41% Discuss a plan to pay off their debt 37% Seek advice on paying off debts 18%

* A version of this story originally appeared on SWNS and was written by Zoya Gervis

