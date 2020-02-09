GT Goku and Goku were everywhere in the final of the Dragon Ball FighterZ world tour and in the qualifiers for the last chance of season two

The latest character usage statistics for Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 2

For Dragon Ball FighterZ fans, this weekend is probably the biggest tournament of the year. I’m obviously referring to the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finale.

The participants in this event are undoubtedly the best of the best when it comes to playing Dragon Ball FighterZ. Let’s take a final look at season 2’s character usage statistics, just before season 3 changes everything with features like Z Assist Select.

GT Goku and Super Saiyan Goku ended up being the most popular picks for the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour finale and the previous Last Chance Qualifiers. Since GT Goku was released, these two have been prominent at major events due to their amazing properties and tools.

In the Last Chance Qualifiers, 22 players were among the top 32 with GT Goku. Here too, 11 competitors used Goku as part of their main team.

During the main event, GT Goku and the original Goku were used by nine players each. Both fighters were used in the majority of the teams, since only 16 players started when the LCQ winner was included.

After GT Goku and Goku, Kid Buu was one of the most frequently chosen warriors for both events. Kid Buu’s presence was also an important factor in season two.

• GT Goku – 9th

• Goku – 9th

• Kid Buu – 6th

• Bardock – 4 (1)

• Teen Gohan – 4th

• Yamcha – 3rd

• Adult Gohan – 3rd

• Broly – 1

• Super Broly – 1

• Base Goku – 1

• Basis Vegeta – 1

• Vegeta – 1

• Piccolo – 1st

• Frieza – 1

• Cell – 1st

• Android 21-1

• Android 18-1

• Android 16 – 0 (1)

• Hit – 0 (1)

• GT Goku – 22 (1)

• Goku – 11 (1)

• Kid Buu – 10th

• Teen Gohan – 8

• Bardock – 7th

• Adult Gohan – 6th

• Yamcha – 4th

Hit – 3rd

• Vegito – 2nd

• Gotenks – 2nd

• Basis Vegeta – 2

• Android 21-2

• Android 17-1

• Android 18-1

• Cell – 1st

• Frieza – 1

• Radiator – 1

• Majin Buu – 1

• Janemba – 1st

• Jiren – 1

• Tien – 1

• Vegeta – 1

• Goku Black – 1

• Blue Goku – 0 (1)

Unknown – 2nd