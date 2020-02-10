Groovin The Moo line-up announced prior to Bunbury festival

Tones and I will participate in a series of throwbacks at this year’s Grooving The Moo festival, it has been revealed.

When announcing the line-up for the festival this morning, the organizers “Dance Monkey” unveiled megastars Tones and I, pop twins The Veronicas and Gang of Youths would be one of the big acts that would appear on stage in April.

English rockers Supergrass, best known for their 1995 hit Alright, will be one of the festival’s discards, and Finland imports Darude, which provided the 1999 soundtrack for Sandstorm for nightclubs.

Camera icon Headliners: show and I.

Milkshake singer Kelis and Rappers Delight hiphoppers Sugarhill Gang will be one of the experienced American acts who join the line-up.

The Cat Empire, Bhad Bhabie, Ruby Fields and AJ Tracey also appear at the festival, which is organized by Jawbreakers and Mai.

And organizers have indicated that more names can be added.

Camera icon The Veronicas: Lisa and Jessica Origliasso. Credit: Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

“There is much more to come,” they teased this morning.

The festival, which starts in Adelaide, arrives in Haybury’s Hay Park on April 26 during the third leg of the six-day tour.

Complete line-up:

AJ TRACEY

BHAD BHABIE

BLANCO BROWN

THE CATALY

CANAL TRES

CLAIRO

Darude

DOPE LEMON

E ^ ST

YOUNG PEOPLE WALK

HAYDEN JAMES

Kelis

KIRA PURU

MALLRAT

MANU CROOKS

MAXO ROOM

ROBY FIELDS

SAN CISCO

CALM DOWN

SUGARHILL WALK

SUPERGRASS

SHOW AND I

THE VERONICAS

WAAX

YBN CORDAE

