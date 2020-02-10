Great event specials at Gallagher to start your year

Gallagher offers fantastic discounts on event packages for those who want to start their year with a bang.

The Kick Start 2020 specials are offered at half-day and full-day conferences at the Gallagher Convention Center in Midrand.

These offers only apply to bookings made before March 31, 2020.

Gallagher’s discounted Kick-Start 2020 conference packages are listed below.

Half-day kick-start special

Gallagher’s half-day 2020 kick-start conference special includes:

Venue for a conference and breakfast / lunch

Safe parking

Refreshments on arrival

Morning refreshments

Lunch selection at the chef’s choice with 5 three-course menus to choose from

Notepads and pens

Peppermint candies and water

For every refreshment break, the conference organizers have the choice between a sweet and a savory option.

All refreshment options are halaal.

The half-day conference package costs R415pp (excluding VAT).

All-day kick-start special

Gallagher’s all-day kick-start conference special for 2020 includes:

Venue for a conference and lunch

Safe parking

Refreshments on arrival

Morning refreshments

Lunch selection at the chef’s choice with 5 three-course menus to choose from

Afternoon refreshments

Notepads and pens

Peppermint candies and water

For every refreshment break, Gallagher conference organizers can choose between a sweet and a savory version.

All refreshment options are halaal.

The all-day conference package costs R440pp (excluding VAT).

Organizing your event with Gallagher is a breeze. They have a team of experts in their respective areas who take care of your needs.

The management team has more than 380 years of experience in the collective industry and offers secure parking for over 5,000 vehicles.

They also offer a single call solution that enables organizers to attract pre-qualified suppliers without having to worry about suitable suppliers themselves.

No matter which event you choose, Gallagher has prepared everything for you.

To book your event today, call +2711 266 3000 or send an email to (Email protected),

This article was published in collaboration with Gallagher.