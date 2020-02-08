Grand Valley Women fall into the battle between nationally ranked teams

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) – Nr. 3-rank Grand Valley State could not overcome a difficult second quarter and dropped to No. 2 rank Ashland 77-52 in GVSU Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.

The Lakers and Eagles entered the game with a combined record of 43-1 overall. Ashland defeated the state of Grand Valley in early January.

The Eagles led with 16 points during the break thanks to the surpassing of Grand Valley 19-9 in the second quarter. The deficit increased to 21 points at the end of the third quarter.

Cassidy Boensch led the way

Grand Valley State with 18 points. Maddie Dailey had 10

points.

Grand Valley State drops to

21-2 overall in the season. Ashland generally improves to 23-0.

`)

);

// Embed Facebook Script

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);

if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;

js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.src = ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&appId=166116077300962&autoLogAppEvents=1’;

fjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, fjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

// Twitter Embed Script

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, tjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);

if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;

js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.setAttribute (‘async’, ”);

js.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

tjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, tjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘twitter-js’));

}

});

} (JQuery))