Grand Rapids mother: suspect had “no reason” to stab son

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The mother of the Grand Rapids boy, allegedly randomly attacked and stabbed several times, share their horrific story with News 8.

Yariel Suarez, who turns 12 on Sunday, was released from the hospital after police said a stranger was trying to kill him early Thursday morning with a knife in the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield Street SW near Hayden Street.

Yariel’s mother, Yahira Suarez, was in the next room.

“I was literally in a deep sleep and his screams woke me up,” said Yahira Suarez.

Suarez then rushed to her son’s room to see what was wrong.

“I turned on the light and there was just blood everywhere, blood on his face, it was just like a crime scene or something,” she said.

The alleged attacker was already gone, and she

son was rushed to the hospital.

“He stabbed him 10 times,” Yahira said. “Four times in the back of the head and I want to say four times around his face. A (stab) was so hard that the knife broke in his mouth. ”

A February 6, 2020, mug shot from Denny McNees.

Hours later, police arrested Denny McNees, who was accused of assault on Friday with the intention of committing murder and first-class invasion. His tire was set at $ 500,000. He is expected to return to court on February 18 for a hearing.

Yahira said the police told her that McNees confessed.

“He had no reason. He said: “I just did it

felt like killing, “Yahira said. “He went from door to door, and he tried

open doors and my back door happened to be the door where he could enter

that was it. He chose my son. ”

Yahira and her son stay with family like

they begin to heal from the trauma.

“This just changed me forever,” she said. “I

don’t think i will ever feel safe. I don’t know how many locks I make

door. I don’t think I’ll ever feel safe, ever again. ”

Yariel has functioning autism, so his mother

said it’s hard to really know how he handles the pain.

“The only time he ever mentioned it was when we were in the hospital and he looked at himself in the mirror for the first time and he just stood there and said,” Was it the bad man who did it? “, She said

His mother says that this is a crime that demands

justice.

“(Yariel) is the most innocent person and the most loving person, and he has damaged that,” said Yahira Suarez.

