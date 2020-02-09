GR house party ends in repeated gunfire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A house party in Grand Rapids got out of hand early Sunday morning and ended in gunfire.

Police from Grand Rapids said a fight began in a house in the 300 block of Richard Terrace just before 1:30 am during a house party. The fight moved outside and during the exchange an unknown vehicle pulled up and two people left the vehicle with firearms.

The two test subjects shot several laps in the air, jumped back into the car, and left the scene.

No injuries were reported during the incident, but the cases were in the area.

The police currently have no solid information about the suspects or the vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d1227.7358281144725!2d-85.636345934081!3d42.95584802598775!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x8819ad0d171b9ffb%3A0x97386c5c7043e5c0!2s300%20Richard%20Terrace%20SE%2C%20Grand%20Rapids%2C%20MI%2049506!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1581248904242!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="100%" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

