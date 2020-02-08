Goulburn, Port Macquarie races, tips, best bets and analysis

The broad barrier for Haralben could be a disguised blessing as the $ 1,700 buy haunts his third consecutive win at Goulburn, while Matt Jones is out in the last. BEST BET, ANALYSIS

Haralben races in a Benchmark 66 Handicap (1000 m) on Sunday in Goulburn and costs just $ 1700. His mother, Tactical Miss, was a $ 400 purchase.

“I bought the mother and they asked if I would be interested in the first foal and I said yes,” McRae said. “We have it reasonably cheap and we have the mother of the same horse (father), so we got three in one for not much money.

Camera icon Jockey Mathew Cahill ended the day with a win over Jodhpur in Goulburn. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Jenny Evans

“The other will also be good, so hopefully we can have some fun with the family. The other (Agent Moon) has tried, but he has a break and then comes back to reach more ground than Haralben. “

Haralben shoots 1000 consecutive triumphs over three consecutive victories after Wagga Wagga and Corowa in Class 3 events.

Tom Sherry’s assertion means that he will enter the race at 59 kg, only half a kilo more than he transported a few weeks ago, and barrier 11 should be a disguised blessing to the on-tempo runner.

“He is a good little horse,” McRae said. “It’s a free roller and the wider draw can be an advantage on the softer track because the inside can cut a bit.

“He’s always up to speed. He never comes back. They went a little crazy the other day in Corowa so (Blaike McDougall) sat down on him and he sat down and then went over the top of them. It was another rope in his bow. He is now more than a one-dimensional horse. “

THE TOP PICKS OF MATT JONES

Goulburn

BEST GUESS: JODHPUR (Race 7, No.3)

This horse is very progressive and only those with talent can win fresh over unsuitable distances and he did that last start. Drawing broadly should also help.

NEXT BEST: OFF HER ROCA (Race 2, No.6)

It was an impressive victory last start of this filly whose lord was a very good horse and treated wet soil. So we will trust her here and we need to see further improvement.

VALUE BET: SAINT JOSEPH (Race 5, No.7)

He should start for a good price for a wet circuit debutant, but his process was very good and it could be worth taking a chance on his home circuit.

QUADDIE

Race 4: 1, 4, 5, 10

Race 5: 4, 5, 6, 7

Race 6: 3, 5, 6, 11

Race 7: 3, 6, 8, 9

TRAINER TO WATCH

RICHARD and MICHAEL FREEDMAN have a fairly strong team that drives down the highway with Off Her Roca, Luvoir and Duke Of Hearts looking like top-hopes.

JOCKEY TO LOOK

KEAGAN LATHAM can make a winning double snare and Speedzone is one that could win the third race with enough chances.

THE TIOP PICKS OF SHAYNE O’CASS

PORT MACQUARIE

BEST GUESS: ON THE STAIRS (Race 4, No. 2)

Three-quarters brother of the Tasmanian galloper The Cleaner who flourished since joining Terry Evans camp. Looks great placed for another win.

NEXT BEST: SEBAGO (Race 1, No. 2)

Light-wheeled gelding trained on the track by Jenny Graham. Posted on the debut then came from a mile back to the fourth first-up here.

BEST VALUE: PHELPEDO (Race 6, No. 1)

Colt Prosser-trained gelding back from knee surgery, but has tested twice and has talent than this. The market will be a reliable guide.

JOCKEY TO FOLLOW

BEN LOOKER has a great ride book, including a few big chances for Victorem’s trainer Jenny Graham.

QUADDIE

Race 4: 2

Race 5: 2.7

Race 6: 1.5.7, 13

Race 7: 1,2,11,13

Haralben has to jump and cross the field and land before or just outside the leader in a race that is not easy to win. Concrete, wet tracker The Inflamer, Chewbacca and Moralist must offer strong resistance. If he can win again on Sunday, Haralben’s next target is likely to be in town as his rating rises again.

“I’ve had him nominated there before, but he has come up with some tricky draws that didn’t fit, but he has to go that way. That’s the next step,” McRae said.

“It will be difficult to place quickly and weight becomes a problem. As soon as they start to gain 60 kg and more, they will be weighted.”

Expanding its speed to more than 1000 meters is McRae’s next task.

There aren’t many 1000 meter sprints, and if Haralben has to build on his $ 51,140 in career earnings, he’ll have to run 1200 meters soon.

“I think that 1100m to 1200m will raise it. He just shows a lot of sparkle. He is not an overly large horse and he has shown us that he will move on next time, “McRae said.

Meanwhile, Tim Donnelly is determined what he wants to do with his progressive galloper Jodhpur and he is sure that he will do a wet job at Goulburn.

The Wagga Wagga trainer watched as his four-year-old from almost the last run over the top of his rivals more than 12000 m start on his home track and today has him in a 1400 m race to close the meeting. But even if he also participated in this race, he will not go to the rich Country Championships series this month.

Camera Iconben Looker is the jockey that will be followed on Sunday in Port Macquarie. Credit: AAP

“He certainly won’t go there. He would run well in the local heat, but he wouldn’t be good enough in 1400m in the final. He’ll be looking for 2000m in six weeks,” Donnelly said. the Country Championships day in Albury and there is a 1600m race ahead of him, so it all fits him well. ”

Jodhpur is a Poet’s Voice-runner and his third mother is Whisked, who was the mother of the great Tie The Knot who won 13 Group 1 races, including three Sydney Cups.

Donnelly thinks he can take him to a stay trip.

“He is definitely a promising horse,” he said.

“I thought he would have won the other day because he is going well and I have not had to do much with him since. Once he is fit, he does not need much work.

“He is an improving horse, so I have no problems with the second-up syndrome. We take him through his figures and we have taken time with him and he appreciates that.”

So will he handle the wet soil? That will be the test for most horses today.

“He ran the first time over a Heavy 8 the last time in more than 1000 meters and ran the second and he made a lot of ground,” Donnelly said. “I have no problem with it over longer distances and I am happy that it has been pulled there (10 meters). It does not matter. “

MATT JONES INSIDE POST

Goulburn

RACE 1 (1.45 pm)

Wet form is what we need to find here, but that is hard to find in the first with a field of mostly first starters. If No Doubt A Star is scratched (probably), the race will really start. First starter Zemdegs has had enough time from the Waterhouse / Bott team and has to race prominently and give a good view. Only one of these will run and whatever it is will be formidable. Loco Motion Lass will be better for her debut run with which she did well. Gobelin tested behind horses that have won many races and did not look too bad.

EFFORT: ABSOLUTE PUZZLE to win.

RACE 2 (2.20 p.m.)

A Touch Of Luck made the ground to make a nice second first-up after a very long break and would undoubtedly have gotten a lot out of it and he won on a Soft-run earlier and the extra ground is a plus. Off Her Roca won well at start two and her breeding suggests that she can handle wet soil and that she is fit enough for this test. Sciconic ran behind a promising horse last start, so the loss of six lengths doesn’t look too bad. Latina Beauty was very impressive in winning the last start and will give a good view at the front.

EFFORT: FROM HER ROCA to win.

RACE 3 (2.55 p.m.)

Luvoir and Azoustic fit in reasonably well with this and look as good as each other. It will depend on who handles the wet job the best. Speedzone has surpassed his chances with his first two starts in higher rank and this fall in class and extra ground is a good formula for him. Classic Bright also performed better than most last time at the provincials, but it is very difficult to go from 1200 m to 1600 m on a heavy circuit. You should consider Charm Maker because of its fitness.

EFFORT: SPEEDZONE to win.

RACE 4 (3.30 p.m.)

Jewel Of The Clan is the likely leader and that will be a favorable racing pattern here. She won well at Forbes last time and just has to leave the track to be difficult to fall. Southern Appeal can be performed here, depending on other meetings that are on or off and if he does, he will be a huge hope after setting up a striking test on the 800m circuit where he showed good foot movement. Singing River is also a lot when it runs here. Running Broke is really out of shape but loves a tough circuit.

EFFORT: JEWELRY OF THE CLAN to win.

RACE 5 (4.05 hours)

There are so many unknowns here because of the number of starters. Duke Of Hearts has an important racing fitness by his side, while Green Jacket has had two good tests to get him ready and he went through a Soft 6 course on his last heat. The final test of Saint Joseph was pretty good and he has the advantage of debuting on his home circuit.

EFFORT: SAINT JOSEPH any way.

RACE 6 (4.45 pm)

Haralben shoots for three consecutive wins and he has the racing style that fits a tough circuit. He must be before or just behind the leader and not make up for much in the test conditions. He brings together a great record. The Inflamer is higher in rank after he screwed in four lengths last time and he likes a wet track and races handy so it all comes together for him. Concrete can go up and down a bit, but he has the talent to win this when he brings his A-game. This is easier than his last few races too.

EFFORT: Exacta 3, 6.

RACE 7 (5.20 pm)

Jodhpur must defeat here. He came from the 11th to win more than 1200 meters of fresh and only gets better as the distances rise to 2000 meters. He takes wet soil and has not deteriorated since his last victory and a draw is not a bad thing here. If Il Professional runs, the danger is there and Team Snowden can run two final start winners in this race. Redjina has only been on a tough circuit once for a win and should have its own final start.

EFFORT: JODHPUR to win.

PORT MACQUARIE

Shayne O’Cass

Wauchope trainer Colt Prosser welcomes his one-time national candidate Phelpedo back into the Panthers Players Benchmark 58 Handicap (1006m).

The son of the former crack Australian, South African group 1 winner Delago Deluxe has since not been seen in a class 2 in Grafton in April last year.

“He has just returned from a knee operation, so he has had some setbacks,” said Prosser. “He had eight months off and I don’t rush him back to the races, but it would be if I tried to get him in the heat of our championships, which only lasts a few weeks. It’s a real shame, but you can get them just don’t rush after such an operation.

“He is going to do a first run and it is not impossible to watch the championships, but he has to reach a 1400m second after a long delay that a bit more would be a mission than what we would like.

“He is fit and healthy. He has had two nice small tests and he has not been asked much.

“He could also be a Kosciuszko horse, but he is only a class 2 horse, so he needs to do a little more on the track to reach that level.”

Phelpedo was not placed in both new runs, but one of his two wins was in Port Macquarie.

Moreover, the five-year-old has won in soft going, something that seems a requirement given the tough job on Sunday.

Phelpedo will have company in its mission with stablemate Odds Or Evens as well.

The daughter of Bart Cummings’ former Gloaming Stakes winner Pendragon finished seventh on Taree during her most recent outing on January 31, but was only beaten 2.8 lengths.

“She will just need a bit of luck with the barrier,” Prosser said. “We’re still going to the outer alley, but if it’s wet in Port, that’s the place anyway.

“She drew the outside for four runs every time and she just wasn’t lucky.

“She and the leader had to do a little too much in Taree and they both just expanded 100 meters. She had a few runs on the Gold Coast as a final preparation for the toughest circuit she had ever seen and came from the last and finished second in one of them, so that shouldn’t worry her too much. “”

Prosser’s other runner on the map is veteran mare Stop The Fight, who is standing in the Panthers Meetings Benchmark 58 Handicap for more than 1506 m in a row for the 54th time.

“She has never been tested at the 1500m,” said the trainer. “But she is just getting a bit older and no longer jumping like before and she wants to relax, so we are going to offer her some more ground.”

