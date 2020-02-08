GOP meeting in an attempt to rescue confused senators from fall-out acquittal: report – Raw Story

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he believes the trial has sank Republican voters – and furthermore suggested: “In the end, it is unlikely to have a major impact on any of the races, the president or the Senate races. “

But according to the Washington Post, he is organizing a weekend retreat for GOP senators and donors for “popsicles and prosecco by the pool” at Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, to assess how deposition has affected their chances of retaining the majority.

With the exception of Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), all senate republicans came together to acquit President Donald Trump from both articles of accusation. This includes vulnerable Republicans who represent competing states this year in elections, such as Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Cory Gardner (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Martha McSally (R-AZ) and Joni Ernst (R-IA).

Senate Democrats have no plans for their voters to forget these votes.

“Armed with polls showing that voters largely supported an extensive process, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is trying to raise money for key challengers with Republican-based operators,” wrote reporter Paul Kane. “” We know you’re angry, “the DSCC started its Friday mission.

“Democrats see an opening after McConnell shorted the trial without witnesses. Geoff Garin, a democratic opinion poll, questioned six battlefield states and found strong support for witnesses and documents, similar to other national polls, “Kane continued. “During the trial, DSCC strategists pumped that message into home state media for Collins, Gardner and Sens. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) And Thom Tillis (RN.C.), which resulted in many bad headlines for their top four goals. ”

