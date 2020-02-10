Google Maps “told me to walk across the frozen river,” says a cold and wet guy

Remember how your mother asked as a child, “Would you jump off a cliff if * inserted the roommate’s name of a bad influence *?”

We are reminded of the old saying that was reported tonight from Minnesota about a man who continued to listen to Google Maps, even though he was instructed to walk across a frozen river.

The man had to be brought to safety by the Minneapolis fire department and was treated for mild hypothermia after falling through the ice on the Mississippi.

The nameless man told the firefighters at the scene that Google Maps had told him to walk across the river on the way back to his hotel.

“The incident occurred around 3 a.m. near the stone arch bridge, where the man was partially submerged,” said a report from WCCO Minneapolis over the weekend. The incident occurred at 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Thank God and maybe luckily the man has survived the story, but is unlikely to be receiving instructions from Google in the near future. Google has not yet commented on the report. However, we contacted the Google Maps team hoping for an answer.

The incident reminded us of the Apple Maps debacle in 2013, when the still young Maps app directed some drivers onto the runway of an Alaskan airport and led them over the runway.

Fairbanks International Airport has complained to Apple’s local attorney general and asked Cupertino to remove the instructions from the app.

“We asked them to deactivate the Fairbanks card until they could correct it. We think it would be better if nothing showed up than to run the risk of someone else doing it,” said Melissa Osborn , Operations manager at the airport.

The airport had to build a barricade over the last section of the runway to prevent other drivers from approaching oncoming vehicles. This barricade will not be removed until Apple updates the app accordingly.

