Google Maps marks the 15-year milestone with new functions

According to Dane Glasgow, Vice President of Product, the technology company Google Maps celebrates its 15th anniversary with a new look and product updates.

“We’re celebrating our 15th birthday with a fresh look. A new icon and everything you need with five helpful tabs that are available on Android and iOS starting today.”

Google has dominated the navigation app market in recent years. However, the latest updates seem to be ahead of the challengers, including Apple, which has recently revamped its own map application.

Google Maps’s “Explore” tab shows reviews and details about restaurants, shops, theaters, and other venues, using location detection features on smartphones.

A commute tab in the map application promises to provide efficient routes to or from work, regardless of whether people travel or use public transportation.

Reach of Google

Google has over a billion active users per month for its app, has mapped more than 220 countries and territories, and offers live traffic information in 171 countries.

The app was also a disinformation target, and according to Google, three million fake company profiles were deleted by users in 2018 alone.

Last year, Google added a feature that predicts how crowded a bus, train, or subway will be.

The transit delicacies have been expanded to determine whether buses or trains are hot or cold, whether there is accommodation for people with disabilities, and whether there is security on board.

Get help from users

“This useful information comes from previous drivers who have shared their experiences and, if available, is displayed next to public transport,” said Glasgow.

Further insights into transit traffic will be introduced next month. Availability varies by region and local transportation company.

A new “Updates” tab in the app shows “must-see” spots that grab attention and allows users to chat with companies to get answers to questions.

The once solid red “pin” that indicates card positions now consists of the four colors used in other Google logos. A playful “party themed car icon” temporarily replaces the blue dot that users now see when navigating.

In the spirit of the anniversary, Google boss Sundar Pichai shared his thoughts, including a list of his most popular burrito spots worldwide.

“Finding the best burrito may sound trivial in the context of all the amazing things Google Maps can do – from saving hours of work throughout the year to providing SOS alerts in emergencies. But for someone who enjoys a good burrito as much as I do, it can be a magical moment. “

Google Plus code

Pichai also announced that Maps is working to provide users with a plus code based on latitude and longitude coordinates when they don’t have street addresses.

“One of the next boundaries for maps will be to help the billions of people who live without a physical address get a digital address,” said Pichai.

“With a digital address, more people can access banking and emergency services, receive personal mail and deliveries, and help people find and patronize their business.”

The Apple challenge

Apple recently completed the launch of a revamped map app in the U.S. to question Google’s smartphone navigation software.

Apple has spent years rebuilding the application. The cars drove millions of kilometers to map roads after a version released in 2012 became so problematic that it triggered a rare public apology from CEO Tim Cook.

Maps should be launched in Europe in the coming months.

Apple Maps has functions similar to Google Maps, e.g. B. Images of places taken at street level and artificial intelligence to check the status of flight reservations noted in email boxes or calendars.

© Agence France-Presse