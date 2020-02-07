On the occasion of its 15th birthday, Google Maps has introduced a new look and a number of useful new functions.

After installing the new update, the first thing you’ll see is the redesigned icon, which now has the shape of the famous Google Maps pin.

It still has the traditional Google colors, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to find it among your other apps.

The new design is based on five main tabs, which are located at the bottom of the usual map layout. These tabs all have specific functions, which are explained below:

EXPLORE

Use the Explore tab to find nearby restaurants and attractions.

COMMUTE

This way, you should get the best route for driving to and from 9 to 5 on site. There is also the possibility to call up daily information about traffic and travel times for your shuttle traffic.

SAVED

A pretty self-explanatory tab – this allows you to bundle all of your saved information like favorite restaurants, upcoming reservations, and future travel plans.

CONTRIBUTE

Keyboard warrior, this is for you. The Contribute tab allows you to share local knowledge about topics such as roads and businesses. In theory, this should help people find their way around unknown areas – but in practice, we bet that the locals will whine about potholes and hidden traffic signs.

UPDATE

If you are a person who likes unbearable, hip cafes that have only been on trend for about a month (if you look at them, cereal cafe), this will soon be your favorite tray. It summarizes local trends that have been picked up by individuals and publications.

In March, Google will also update some new transit features that may actually be useful. On the one hand, the transport temperature is displayed based on the reports of previous travelers. This should let you know if you need to bundle up for the trip or take off a few layers.

More importantly, a new accessibility ad is created that shows users whether assistance, accessible entrances, and accessible stop buttons are present in their means of transportation.

Outside of the UK, Google will also provide additional information such as: B. The presence of wagons only for women, safety on board and the number of wagons per train. The company will also improve its augmented reality offering in the coming months by enhancing the features in Live View.

