Google Maps gets a new design, icon and functions in a new update

Google is celebrating 15 years of its Maps services and has just released an update for the app with a new design.

However, these are not just a few new changes. The app now looks noticeably different. That is if you already have the updated version because it may not have changed for some users.

Google has also given the app a whole new icon. Instead of a map as before, it is now a pin with the usual Google colors (you can watch a video of the icon evolution below). As with many things that Google does, the new design and functions are all about making things faster and easier for users to access.

The new design of Google Maps starts with the navigation tab

The core of this fresh new design in Google Maps is all about the navigation tab at the bottom.

These tabs have been updated to have the most useful things within reach, so you don’t have to mess around with the menus. These tabs contain Explore, which you are probably used to, because this is only the standard map with the ability to search for places. Such as a new brewery or coffee shop.

There is also a Commuter Traffic tab if you usually use Maps for routes to and from work or somewhere else. The Saved tab is for things you searched for and wanted to bookmark. For example, suppose you have found a new place to try windows and that you didn’t immediately have the chance to do this, so save it. These things are displayed on the Saved tab.

The last two tabs are Contribute, which you will use if you upload images of places you can find on maps or if you want to see what others have contributed, and Updates, which despite the name are not about app updates. Instead, it is a feed of changing places that other users find trendy.

These “must-see” locations can be recommended by local users, or even publishers.

New functions aimed at improving public transport journeys

Another major part of this new update is the attempt to improve your public transport journey.

Users can now check to see the temperature of the ride. With details about whether it is cooler or warmer of other passengers who have driven the same transit route.

Another great new feature is the ability to see how many carriages are available on Japanese trains. This is only for Japan and it makes sense because Japanese trains are famously packed at certain times of the day, making it impossible to get a seat.

This function is intended to help you plan around. There is a feature that tells you what kind of security is on board your transit. In general, it seems that most of these improvements are the quality of life for the app. And it seems certain that users will appreciate them.

